What a Porker: Democrats Smearing Lipstick on Election Poll Finding Trump Has Ten-Point Lead Over Biden

No matter how much lipstick they try to put on this porcine poll, the reality is the latest from ABC-Washington Post is a blockbuster.

The liberal mainstream press is trying to pretty-up the new ABC-Washington Post poll by saying it’s an “outlier,” it doesn’t “track” with other polls, some internals are “problematic,” and we shouldn’t believe it.

Yet, no matter how much lipstick you try to put on this polling pig, the reality is the ABC-Washington Post poll showing President Donald Trump with a 10-point, 52 percent to 42 percent, lead over President Biden is a blockbuster.

It is a game changer. It is a wakeup call. By the way, these new numbers are actually consistent with the ABC-Washington Post polling trend all year showing a Trump rise. In May, the poll showed Mr. Trump up by six. In February, it showed him up three.

I also know that polls are not votes. Yet they are tracking snapshots of voter sentiment, which is clearly swinging Mr. Trump’s way.

I also know that inside the ABC-Washington Post poll, Mr. Biden’s approval and disapproval on the border is 23 percent approve, 63 percent disapprove.

Also, internally on the economy, Mr. Biden’s at 30 percent approval and 64 percent disapproval. Mr. Biden’s overall approval is 37 percent. His disapproval is 63 percent.

Here’s a question: what’s going to change for Joe Biden? His border policy is a disaster. Is he going to change it? Don’t think so.

Rising gasoline and food prices are burying the middle-class — as their wages may go up, but inflation is going up more. Work harder, buy less.

They can’t afford new homes and new cars. They are working, but many families have to hold two or more jobs to make ends meet. Is this going to change? Don’t think so.

Rising crime rates in blue-state cities, along with homelessness, and, oh by the way, what to do with all the illegal migrants? Is this going to change? Don’t think so.

Mr. Biden’s age issue? Is that going to change? Don’t think so.

Take a look at two different flag encounters from the current president and the former president. In one case, Mr. Biden stumbles into a flag. In other other, Mr. Trump is embracing Old Glory.

Bumping into a flagpole is not a good message for Mr. Biden. But hugging the American flag is a very good message for Mr. Trump.

And, as Andrew Camman writes in the AMAC Newsline, it is unlikely that Mr. Trump goes lower or that Mr. Biden is going to go higher.

You have to ask, what is going to change in their political fortunes. The answer is Mr. Biden is going to get worse, and Mr. Trump is going to get better. And that thought is not an outlier.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.