What the World Was Seeking (and Sometimes Even Finding) Via Google in 2023

“War in Israel and Gaza” was the most trending topic in news this year, according to Google’s Year in Search. Ukraine did not make the top 10, though the war in Sudan did. The most searched-for park was Barcelona’s Park Güell, followed by that obscure slice of urban green known as Central Park. The most “googled” museums were the Louvre, the British Museum, and the Musée d’Orsay, in that order — nothing too surprising there.

Speaking of foreign parts, in 2023 Hunter Biden said he might flee the country next year were President Trump to be re-elected. The number of people who would miss Mr. Biden fils could likely be counted on one hand, but in case he needs any ideas for possible getaway spots, Google’s Year in Search is here to help. The most searched-for travel destinations in 2023 were, in order of increasing searches, as follows: Morocco, Malta, Egypt, Thailand, Cyprus, Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Greece.

Tel Aviv, according to Condé Nast Traveler, was trending as a travel destination until the war broke out in October.

Tina Turner was our second most missed departed entertainer, if Google search entries are an accurate gauge of that somewhat shadowy corner of pop culture, preceded by Matthew Perry and followed by Sinéad O’Connor, to whom few current female singers can really compare.

Matthew Perry at Los Angeles in 2009. AP/Matt Sayles

Not a single song by the overly triumphant Taylor Swift was among the 10 most “googled” songs; unfortunately, Americans made a pop mess by Sam Smith, “Unholy,” the fourth most searched-for tune on the dominant search engine.

It is when one looks across the oceans that things get more interesting. In Israel, the fourth most searched person of the year was Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s no-nonsense spokesman. The third most searched was Bruno Mars, the singer whose second of two sold-out Tel Aviv concerts was scheduled for October 7 but canceled that day following Hamas’s surprise terrorist attacks in southern Israel that started the war.

Despite it falling off the world’s front pages, for the most part, Ukraine is still at war, and that bleak reality was reflected in what Ukrainians looked for online. Ranking first under the category Google describes as “defining moments of the year” was “map of air raid sirens” followed by “blackout schedule” and “Prigozhin,” the last name of the Russian mercenary figure who died in a plane crash in August.

The third most searched-for person in Ukraine was Oleksii Arestovych, a former adviser to President Zelensky and a political up-and-comer who would eventually like to replace him in that role. The Russian villain, Vladimir Putin, was the fifth most searched-for person, while Mr. Zelensky did not make the top 10.

Yevgeny Prigozhin serves food to Vladimir Putin at his restaurant outside Moscow in 2011. AP/file

In August that old Gallic siren Brigitte Bardot said that she did not understand why the “whole world” was still talking about her, but for some reason it is, and especially in France. The French looked her up in 2023 more than any other actor or actress. Yet they also know talent when they see it: The late Raquel Welch, who passed away in February, was the fifth most searched actress.

The most asked question on Google among the French was: “Why did Morocco refuse French help?” After a devastating earthquake in September, Morocco only accepted aid from a few countries and France, despite historical links, was not among them. It did not occur to President Macron, apparently, that Morocco is now all grown up and can take care of itself quite capably on its own.

Returning to America, the most searched for prepared food item of 2023 was bibimpap, a Korean rice dish. The fifth, according to Google, was pasta e fagioli, which gives one hope, but the sad fact of the fourth — scooped bagel — takes it right back.

***

In case anyone missed it, Pantone’s color of the year for 2024 is peach fuzz. According to the renowned color-matching company, it is a shade — or is it actually a moisturizer? — that “resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”