While Trying, Yui Kiyohara’s ‘Remembering Every Night’ Is Something Special

The picture brings to mind not the works of filmmakers but of a painter: Johannes Vermeer. Like the Dutch master, the director privileges quietude over drama and favors stories whose logic is held at arm’s length.

“Remembering Every Night,” the new film from Japanese director Yui Kiyohara, raises a question: Are some art forms better suited than others in embodying particular kinds of experience or, for that matter, particular sensibilities? How much patience should an audience extend to a film that makes a point of doling out its narrative with a deliberation that borders on parsimony? Poetry can get away with that kind of thing; the visual arts, too. But a movie? There isn’t enough time in the day….

Ms. Kiyohara’s film is something special and something trying. Although there are cinematic precedents for “Remembering Every Night” — I am reminded, in particular, of films by Robert Bresson and Carl Dreyer, as well as, oddly enough, the “Paranormal Activity” franchise — the artist who most often came to mind while watching wasn’t a filmmaker, but a painter: Johannes Vermeer. Like the Dutch master, Ms. Kiyohara privileges quietude over drama and favors stories whose logic is held at arm’s length.

A good 75 minutes into “Remembering Every Night,” there’s a moment in which two women have an encounter through a window that has only begrudgingly been opened. The first woman is looking for the Tamura family; the second doesn’t know their whereabouts. The dialogue loops inconclusively and the participants engage with notable hesitation. There’s more to this conversation than is apparent on a surface level.

It’s a terrific scene, one that recalls the elisions of meaning found in Vermeer’s “Girl Interrupted at Her Music” (circa 1658-59) and “Mistress and Maid” (circa 1667). Alas, Ms. Kiyohara’s film never again locates the same kind of friction. On the whole, “Remembering Every Night” cruises on a delicacy so circumspect that it can’t help but advertise its own preciousness. Back in the day, this kind of thing was called “twee.”

Even then, “twee” is too strong a word for an entertainment that’s been crafted with a gracious hand. The title is ironic, given that the events occuring during the movie happen primarily during a beautiful spring day at a nondescript suburb of Tokyo. The film’s secret weapon is Yukiko Iioka, whose cinematography never fails to capture a startling sense of freshness and color, of brisk air, clean light, and the psychological momentum they can engender.

“Remembering Every Night” concerns itself with three women, each belonging to a different generation: a soon-to-graduate college student who has suffered a loss; a gas company employee who hasn’t fully settled into adulthood; and a middle-aged woman who is at a loggerheads with her career. They are, respectively, Natsu (Ai Mikami), Sanae (Minami Ohba), and Chizu (Kumi Hyodo). Their paths don’t intersect so much as glance off each other. This is a film about tangencies barely acknowledged and then fitfully jiggered into place.

Nothing much happens, yet everything is freighted with intent. Natsu has a brief meeting with a woman who is likely her mother, though that’s not clear, and then lights sparklers with a friend. Sanae helps an elderly man who’s lost his way; later, she hopes for a date with a photo technician. And it’s Chizu who is looking for the Tamura family. Why, we don’t know. For a job, maybe? All the while, Ms. Kiyohara’s camera takes in their doings like a sponge absorbs water.

“Remembering Every Night” opens on a cadre of 20-somethings huddled in a public park. Each of them holds an instrument and they play a tittling brand of ambient music. This group never appears again, but at some point during the proceedings, we realize that it’s their quirky musical interpolations that provide the soundtrack. As a directorial filip, this is as cute as it is clever, and it’s of a piece with a picture that contents itself with meandering along its own bliss-ridden path.