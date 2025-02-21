Chelsea Manning Joins Festive Supporters of Luigi Mangione at His Court Appearance

“I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right,” she says.

With Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, due back before a judge today, women supporters filled the hallways of the courthouse in lower Manhattan hours before his arrival and among those looking to snag an open seat in the court room was activist and Chelsea Manning.

The former Army intelligence officer who served seven years in prison for violating the Espionage Act for leaking military cables to WikiLeaks before having her sentence commuted by then-President Obama was one of the 100 supporters of Mr. Mangione at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday arriving in the early morning, about six hours before the scheduled hearing.



“I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right,” Ms. Manning said to PEOPLE magazine, referring to the constitutional amendment that protests the rights of those accrued of crimes. “I am a member of the N.Y.C. public here to witness our court proceedings.”

The large crowd in the hallways of the courthouse took on the atmosphere of a festive gathering.

“Astonishing crowd inside Manhattan Criminal Court two hours before Luigi Mangione’s follow-up appearance,” independent journalist Talia Jane wrote in a post on X. “Organized chaos, people are in cordoned-off gaggles down the full length of the hall, chatting casually.”

“Feels reminiscent of fans waiting for a concert ticket line to open.”

The crowd erupted in applause as Mr. Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, arrived for the hearing.

Supporters also have raised nearly $300,000 in donations for Mr. Mangione’s legal fund which he accepted for use in his defense costs.