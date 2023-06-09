Whistleblower Claims Biden as VP Received $5 Million ‘Bribe’ From Burisma, Where Hunter Was a Board Member

For weeks, congressional Republicans have been trying to gain access to the document.

President Biden was allegedly paid $5 million during his time as vice president in exchange for American policy changes as it related to Ukraine, according to an interview the FBI conducted with a whistleblower in 2020. This comes after weeks of wrangling between the FBI and the House GOP over whether Congress could gain access to the document.

The whistleblower — who first approached the FBI just weeks before Mr. Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 — allegedly claims to have information related to the supposed bribe.

According to an anonymous source who spoke with Fox News, an executive at a Ukrainian energy company where the president’s troubled son Hunter was a board member, Burisma, paid Vice President Biden $5 million in exchange for helping the Ukrainian company to break into the American oil and gas industry.

The whistleblower form, known as an FD-1023, is used by the FBI to record uncorroborated information. The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, recently spoke with the FBI director, Christopher Wray, who told the chairman that the investigation into this alleged bribe is ongoing.

The whistleblower claims that the Burisma executive told him that he had “paid” the Bidens through intricate shell companies so that investigators would not be able to “unravel this for at least 10 years.” The whistleblower claims that Joe and Hunter Biden both received $5 million payments.

Some Republican members of the Oversight Committee who have reviewed the document are calling for impeachment proceedings against the president. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who sits on the committee, said on Friday that the document is “absolutely grounds for impeachment.” Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the whistleblower form “directly implicates Joe Biden in a foreign bribery pay-to-play scheme.”

On Thursday, the president was asked about the accusation that he had received a $5 million bribe. “It’s a load of malarkey,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House following a joint press conference with the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

For weeks, congressional Republicans — led by Mr. Comer — have been trying to gain access to the document. Subpoenas sent to FBI headquarters were summarily ignored, with Mr. Wray claiming that he could not turn over the whistleblower form for fear of compromising human sources.

Mr. Comer first subpoenaed the document on May 3, demanding the FBI turn it over by May 10. When that order was ignored, Mr. Comer extended the deadline to May 30, but just hours before that extended deadline, the FBI’s acting legislative affairs chief, Christopher Dunham, sent a letter to Mr. Comer throwing cold water on the prospect of disclosing the whistleblower report. Mr. Wray was worried about “chilling effect that could flow from the wide dissemination of investigative files,” according to the letter sent by Mr. Dunham.

Mr. Comer’s frustrations boiled for weeks. “Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability,” Mr. Comer said after announcing he would move to hold Mr. Wray in contempt of Congress. “Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people.”

After the agency finally allowed committee members to review the document, Mr. Comer said “the FBI caved under the threat of holding Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress and will now allow all members of the committee to review the record and receive a briefing.”

Before the document review by Mr. Comer, the FBI would not even concede that the whistleblower form existed. “Once Director Wray confirmed the record’s existence, the FBI started their coverup by leaking a false narrative to the media,” Mr. Comer said in a statement.

He said that “allegations contained within” the whistleblower report “track closely with the Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.”

The committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into the Biden family, focusing mostly on the first son.