Whistleblower: U.S. Has Been Sitting on Recovered ‘Crafts’ of Extraterrestrial, Non-Human Origin for Decades

A whistleblower from the American intelligence community has reportedly come forward with allegations that the U.S. military has for years been in possession of materials of non-human, or extraterrestrial, origin and illegally withheld the details from members of Congress.

In a blockbuster report that first surfaced on a science and technology news site, the Debrief, the whistleblower says that American authorities have retrieved intact and partially intact crafts of alien origin as part of a global arms race to harness technology of so-called non-human origin.

Analysis of the material, the whistleblower said in a statement to the intelligence community’s Inspector General, has determined that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”

The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, is a former combat officer in Afghanistan and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office, both of which are attached to the Department of Defense. He reportedly served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force between 2019 and 2021, and later as the geospatial intelligence agency’s point man on the task force.

The task force, part of the office of naval intelligence, was charged with collecting and analyzing reports of what used to be referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs, which are now universally referred to as UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial — or Anomalous — Phenomena, by the intelligence community. That group has since been absorbed by an office within the defense department known as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation scheduled to air Monday night, Mr. Grusch says U.S. officials have retrieved “quite a few” of what he describes as alien “spacecraft.”

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles — call it spacecraft if you will, though it’s probably not the right parlance — but, no kidding, non-human, exotic-origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

The report in the DeBrief says a number of officials in the intelligence community have corroborated Mr. Grusch’s allegations both on and off the record. Mr. Grusch is being represented by Charles McCullough, who served as the first Intelligence Community Inspector General and is now in private practice at Washington, D.C.

In a complaint filed with the inspector general’s office, Mr. Grusch alleges that the information in question has been illegally withheld from Congress for decades and he has been subjected to retaliation from some in the intelligence community for his attempt to disclose these truths.

In his statements, Mr. Grusch — who left the government in April of this year — disclosed the existence of what he described as a previously secret global “Cold War” by countries to identify, obtain, and exploit alien crafts recovered in whole or in part at sites across the globe.

An officer with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Jonathan Grey, tells the DeBrief, “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon.”

Evidence of the crafts is being held by what are described as “highly secret black programs” tied to American defense and intelligence agencies. Mr. Grusch has filed his complaint in an effort to pull back the curtain on the activities of some of the agencies involved.

“The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret,” Mr. Grey, who is speaking publicly for the first time on the issue, said according to the DeBrief.

“The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin — but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage.”