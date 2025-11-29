White House Applies Broad Brush in Labeling Mainstream Media as Biased and Misleading

Few major outlets are spared from inclusion on a list of ‘repeat offenders’ on a new White House web page

Almost no mainstream news media outlet is spared from appearing on a new “Hall of Shame” appearing since Friday on the White House website.

Prominent on a list of “repeat offenders” that “don’t just get it wrong – they do it over and over again” are the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, CNN, Politico, Axios, Los Angeles Times, and three of the four major networks: ABC, NBC and CBS.

Less politically oriented outlets such as People Magazine and USA Today are included among the 22 named news sources, as are a pair of British outlets – BBC and The Independent. Absent from the list is President Trump’s preferred broadcaster, Fox News.

The inaugural issue of the web page focuses its ire on three outlets – the Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent – over their coverage of Mr. Trump’s demand that six Democratic members of Congress be held accountable for a controversial message to American troops.

In a widely circulated video, Senator Mark Kelly and five other members had reminded the troops they have sworn to uphold the Constitution and can disobey illegal orders.

Mr. Trump reacted with a series of postings on his Truth Social feed saying the video amounted to “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.” He suggested the six are traitors to America and should face trial, concluding with a post saying ““SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The new White House web page accuses the three outlets of misrepresenting Mr. Trump’s remarks about the six “by saying that he called for their ‘execution.’”

“Democrats released a video calling for service members to disobey their chain of command, and in turn, implied President Trump had issued illegal orders,” the web page says. “President Trump has never issued an illegal order. The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

The inclusion of CBS News among the top offenders comes just weeks after Bari Weiss took over the network’s news division with a mandate to end what many see as liberal bias in its coverage.

Mr. Trump welcomed the move in a recent interview with the network’s “60 Minutes” news show, saying, “I think you have a great, new leader, frankly … I don’t know her, but I hear she’s a great person.”

The Washington Post, in a report on the new web page, quoted an internal spokesperson who said: “The Washington Post is proud of its accurate, rigorous journalism.” The Boston Globe, CBS News and The Independent did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.