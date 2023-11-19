White House Refuses To Turn Over Documents to Comer’s ‘Irresponsible’ Impeachment Inquiry

The president’s special counsel tells Congressional investigators that they have ‘misrepresented the facts, ignored the overwhelming evidence disproving your claims, and repeatedly shifted the rationale for your ‘inquiry.’’

The White House is forcefully hitting back at the Republican’s impeachment inquiry of the president, arguing that the probe is entirely without legitimacy. This comes before the administration’s Monday deadline to turn over documents related to President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The White House special counsel, Richard Sauber, wrote to the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman James Comer, and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, to tell them that their selective readings of the facts is irresponsible.

“This pattern of distortions and falsehoods lays bare that no amount of truthful testimony or document productions will satisfy you and exposes the improper nature of your Committee’s efforts,” Mr. Sauber wrote. “Congressional harassment of the President to score political points is precisely the type of conduct that the Constitution and its separation of powers was meant to prevent.”

He accuses Mr. Comer and his colleagues of “improperly weaponizing the oversight powers of Congress.” He also claims they have “consistently misrepresented the documents and testimony you have received and then moved the goalposts when your claims have been debunked.”

Mr. Sauber said that the impeachment inquiry launched by Speaker McCarthy in September and now supported by Speaker Johnson has no legitimate purpose or investigative power. Mr. Sauber says that because the full House did not vote on whether or not to move forward with opening an inquiry, then it does not have the additional oversight powers.

Messrs. Comer and Jordan themselves made that same argument in 2019 when Speaker Pelosi unilaterally opened an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. “In fact, both of you previously supported the position that moving forward with an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the House ‘represents an abuse of power and brings discredit to the House of Representatives,’ ” Mr. Sauber wrote.

“If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents,” Mr. Comer wrote in response to Mr. Sauber. “We also need to know if these classified materials aided the Bidens’ global influence peddling enterprise that brought in tens of millions for the Bidens and their associates.”

“Instead of fulfilling President Biden’s pledge to have the most transparent administration in history, the White House is withholding over 82,000 pages of emails where Joe Biden used a pseudonym when he was Vice President, refuses to provide proof that Joe Biden loaned his brother money, and now seeks to block the Bidens, their associates, and current and former White House staff from testifying before Congress,” Mr. Comer continued.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the special counsel investigating Mr. Biden’s handling of those classified documents, Robert Hur, is not expected to bring charges against the president or anyone else.