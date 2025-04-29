White House Slams Amazon’s ‘Hostile’ Plan To Display Tariff Costs Next to Products

‘This is another reason why Americans should buy American,’ press secretary Leavitt says.

The White House is calling a report that Amazon plans to display the price that President Trump’s tariffs are adding to each product a “hostile and political act” by the online retailer.

Punchbowl News reported Tuesday that Amazon was adding a display of how much tariffs add to the cost of products next to the total listed price.

At a White House briefing, press secretary Leavitt says she spoke to Mr. Trump about the plan and when a reporter asked for reaction, she pounced on Amazon.

“This is another reason why Americans should buy American. It’s another reason why we’re on-shoring critical supply chains here at home to shore-up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing.”

When asked if Mr. Bezos is still a supporter of President Trump, Ms. Leavitt replied, “I will not speak to the president’s relationship to Jeff Bezos but I will tell you this is certainly a hostile political action by Amazon.”

Mr. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent this month, which will more than double the cost of goods if the total tariff increase is passed along to the consumer.

The tariffs are starting to affect Amazon’s business plans. Some third-party merchants are pulling out of Amazon’s Prime Day because the cost of China-made goods is making it harder to sell merchandise at discounts, Reuters reported.

Some of the sellers who normally participate say they are holding on to their goods to sell later at full price.

Also on Tuesday, UPS announced it is planning to cut 20,000 jobs because it is slashing the number of deliveries it makes for Amazon, its largest customer. It decided to suspend updates on its outlook for the year due to uncertainty over the current economic environment, the Wall Street Journal reported.