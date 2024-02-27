Who? Ryan Binkley Suspends Presidential Campaign, Throws Weight Behind Trump

The Texas pastor and businessman spent more than $11 million on the campaign.

A Texas businessman and pastor who ran a little-noticed presidential campaign has suspended his run, throwing his weight behind President Trump.

Ryan Binkley was for the better part of a year a social media obsession because he ran a campaign as a complete outsider and non-factor in the Republican primaries.

“Today, I am suspending my campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump,” he said on X, thanking his 80,000 donors. “Without your efforts, prayers, love, and generosity, none of this would have been possible.”

Mr. Binkley’s campaign focused heavily on reducing the national debt and budget deficit by slashing federal spending. Mr. Trump’s only remaining primary rival, Nikki Haley, has consistently hit the former president for adding more than $8 trillion to the national debt over the course of four years.

“While it is time for me to go back to my family, business, and church and care for the responsibilities I have been given, I remain steadfast in my commitment to my plans for the economy, border security, and healthcare. I look forward to considering other ways I can make an impact and promote my policy positions,” Mr. Binkley says.

In total, Mr. Binkley garnered fewer than 1,500 votes across the first four primary and caucus states. He raised and spent more than $11 million since launching his campaign in April 2023.

“When I began this journey, it was with a message in my heart that our country needs to awaken to the fact that the unsustainable deficit spending and debt path we are on will undoubtedly lead us to a generational economic disruption,” he wrote in his farewell message. “I believe that we can get off that path and begin a journey to balance the federal budget by transforming and demonopolizing the healthcare system which has been bankrupting our nation. I also felt deeply that as bad as the U.S. fiscal and monetary policy is, the political corruption and cultural divide in our country is an even greater threat.”

“Throughout my campaign, I have seen our party struggle to find a place for a new vision while weighing the corrupt allegations and indictments against President Trump. He will need everyone’s support, and he will have mine moving forward,” he continued.

The Republican primary this year drew another social media favorite, businessman Perry Johnson. After running an unsuccessful campaign for Michigan governor in 2022, he launched a long-shot presidential campaign that focused on similar issues as Mr. Binkley, but pulled some interesting stunts to qualify for the GOP primary debates by garnering the requisite number of campaign donors.

Mr. Johnson sold $1 tee shirts that proclaimed “I stand with Tucker” after Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News, and offered donors a $20 gas card if they donated $1 to his campaign. He spent nearly $15 million on that campaign just to win zero delegates.