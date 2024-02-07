Congressman Al Green’s presence saved the secretary of homeland security from being the first cabinet member to be impeached since the 19th century.

The embattled Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, survived impeachment thanks to a Democratic congressman who unexpectedly came to the floor straight from his hospital bed to vote against the measure.

According to a Democratic member of Congress who spoke with the Sun and was granted anonymity to describe events, Congressman Al Green — a 76-year-old Democrat from Texas — arrived on the House floor at the last minute in a wheelchair. He was wearing a pair of pants, a hospital gown, and no shoes.

Mr. Green’s surprise tied the impeachment vote, denying Republicans their long-sought win to make Mr. Mayorkas the first cabinet member to be impeached in almost 150 years.

“I don’t know what his ailment is, but he made it,” the Democratic member said enthusiastically. The member also said that the Democratic leader in the House, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, was aware that Mr. Green would make a surprise appearance, but kept it a secret from Speaker Johnson who thought the impeachment measure would pass.

Speaker Johnson leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 06, 2024 as the full House prepared to vote on the impeachment of the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Republican author of the impeachment articles, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, said that Democrats “hid one of their members, trying to throw us off on the numbers.”

For several minutes on the House floor, the impeachment vote was tied: 215 in favor, 215 against. Three Republican congressmen — Mike Gallagher, Ken Buck, and Tom McClintock — all voted against the measure because, they said, impeaching a cabinet secretary for policy disagreements did not represent a “high crime or misdemeanor.”

The rest of the Republican conference, however, felt that Mr. Mayorkas was guilty of gross dereliction of duty, and mendacity, regarding his stewardship of the Southern border, which has devolved into chaos on his watch.

Before Mr. Green’s surprise appearance, Republicans expected the impeachment vote to squeak by. With four vacancies in the House and the Republican majority leader, Congressman Steve Scalise, out of town for cancer treatments, Republicans would have been able to pass the impeachment articles even with the three defections. Unfortunately, they had also counted on the absence of Mr. Green due to his hospitalization.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green leaves the Capitol after the House failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on February 06, 2024. House Republicans failed by a 214-216 vote a months-long effort to impeach Mayorkas, blaming the Biden administration for record migrant crossings at the southern border. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As the vote stood at 215—215 for nearly ten minutes, the chairman of the Budget Committee, Congressman Jodey Arrington, could be seen at the back of the House chamber berating Mr. Gallagher, seemingly trying to get him to change his vote. Mr. Gallagher did not relent.

When it became clear that the articles of impeachment would fail on the House floor, the vice chairman of the Republican conference, Congressman Blake Moore, changed his vote from “yay” to “nay” because votes that fail in a tie cannot be brought back to the House floor for consideration.

Mr. Johnson’s spokesman said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that “House Republicans fully intend to bring Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas back to the floor when we have the votes for passage.”

Shortly after the House failed to impeach Mr. Mayorkas, Republicans suffered another defeat as a majority of Democratic members and a handful of their own Republicans voted down an $18 billion aid package for Israel only, that lacked other more controversial funding provisions for Ukraine.