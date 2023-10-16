Why Is Biden Protecting Iran — What’s He Hiding?

The administration has failed to block Iranian shipping or overflights and has failed to apply secondary banking sanctions. Why are the ayatollahs still in the world dollar system?

Why do President Biden and his top officials keep denying that Iran is the key paymaster and planner behind the barbaric Hamas invasion out of Gaza? This is something I just don’t understand. To his credit, Mr. Biden thus far has fully supported Israel. To his credit.

His defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, a veteran of the successful war against ISIS, is pledging U.S. military deployment to Israel if need be. This is good. But here’s Mr. Biden on “60 Minutes” over the weekend after being asked by correspondent Scott Pelley whether Iran is behind the Gaza war. “I don’t want to get into classified information,” Mr. Biden said, “but to be very blunt with you, there is no clear evidence of that at this point.”

Mr. Pelley then asked, “At this point no evidence that Iran is behind any of this?” To which the president replied: “Correct. Now, Iran constantly supports Hamas and Hezbollah. I mean that. But in terms of … did they have foreknowledge that they are planning the attack there? There’s no evidence of that at this point.”

Well, on October 9, the Washington Post ran an article that said, “Hamas received weapons and training from Iran, officials say.” On the day before, the Wall Street Journal ran a headline that said, “Iran helped plot attack on Israel over several weeks.”

Also, a Hamas bigshot, Ali Baraka, told Russian TV that “our allies are those that support us with weapons and money. First and foremost it is Iran that is giving us money and weapons.”

All of these articles talk about meetings in Beirut just prior to the Hamas invasion. Those meetings included an Iran puppet, Hezbollah. European officials are quoted as confirming Iran’s key role. So, why is Mr. Biden protecting Iran? What’s he hiding?

He and his top people keep telling us the Iranian economic and energy sanctions have not been lifted or relaxed, but we already know from key data sources that Iran has accumulated $80 billion of oil revenues, seen a huge increase in oil sales to China, and enjoyed an enormous jump in its foreign exchange reserves, all in the last couple of years.

Where’s that coming from? These are hard facts. The U.S. has not blocked Iranian shipping or airplane overflights, or applied secondary banking sanctions to Iranian commerce of any kind. We have not booted them out of the world dollar system. We know this. Why lie about it?

Incidentally, if Iran’s not calling the shots, then why was the Iranian foreign ministry ludicrously claiming on Monday that Hamas is ready to release its hostages if Israel ceases its airstrikes along the Gaza strip?

Now, this is an insane story. Not a shred of truth to it, and, of course, Israel will do no such thing. As a former American ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has written, “Israel must achieve complete annihilation of Hamas.” No more containment, and there isn’t going to be any such stupid deal with Iran or Hamas, or any of these terrorists.

Yet it sure sounds like Iran is the voice for Hamas. Of course, Iran has been bankrolling and masterminding all of these terrorist groups for many years. Iran’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, and perhaps the rest of the world, for that matter. The question is, why would President Biden quibble over this? Because that’s what his “60 Minutes” quote sounds like. He doesn’t want to give away classified info — so he’s doing one of these ambiguous quibbles.

My final thought? Let the Israeli Defense Forces take care of Hamas in the Gaza strip. As for the U.S.? Let me suggest that the U.S. could really make a great contribution if it implemented all of the energy, banking, and business sanctions on Iran that have been mandated by Congress.

One way to crush Hamas is to bankrupt Iran. No quibbles.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.