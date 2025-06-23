Why Not Make Iran Great Again?

Regime change appears to be part of President Trump’s thinking in the aftermath of his successful strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump’s brilliantly conceived and executed plan to bomb the three main Iranian nuclear sites into oblivion, is something that may well have changed the entire tide of history.

Mr. Trump and America’s military patriots that flawlessly implemented the plan likely saved Israel, saved America, saved freedom and Western civilization and may have even saved the people on the street of Iran.

I’m not going to improve upon all of the praise heaped on the president — he deserves it all.

Yet one thing that occurs to me is that successful actions in Iran in all likelihood represent a reversal of the American decline most notably caused President Biden’s shameless exit from Afghanistan.

Mr. Trump’s actions this weekend show that we finally have a president who draws a red line — and sticks to it.

All this baloney coming out of the left that he was some kind of “chicken” president has now been blown out of the water.

That crowd must have forgotten Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Just in case they needed a reminder, Mr. Trump gave them one at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Whatever happens next is going to happen next, but Mr. Trump has already proven an incredibly important point: he is returning America to greatness and strength.

A bit like President Reagan, who ended the so-called Vietnam Syndrome as he successfully upended Soviet communism.

Reagan led America out of decline then. And Mr. Trump is leading America out of decline now.

I’m sure a lot of smart people have already thought about this or written about it, but just in case they haven’t, let me weigh in on it.

This is Mr. Trump’s moment in history.

Coincidentally, before the bombing missions, the government of Pakistan nominated Mr. Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, two nuclear powers.

I would like to see Mr. Trump get a Nobel Prize — but for his actions in Iran and the reverberations of that throughout the Middle East and the rest of the world.

Mr. Trump is a peacemaker. He should’ve won a Nobel Peace Prize for the Abraham Accords, concluded during his first term.

Yet one of the many positive consequences of his de-nuclearization of Iran is that the Abraham Accords will now be greatly expanded — maybe perhaps someday in the not-too-distant future to even include a new, free Iran.

Last night, on Truth Social Mr. Trump posted:

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

This is an important post — because it shows regime change is part of Mr. Trump’s thinking.

As he has said before, it’s not in America’s interest to nation-build or put American military boots on the ground, but it wouldn’t be a bad thing to have a public discussion. Somewhat like Reagan’s nurturing of the former President of Poland, Lech Walesa, and his Solidarity movement in the early 1980s.

I don’t see a Lech Walesa in Iran just yet, but you never know when people will rise up and overthrow the mullahs.

And, note, like Sherlock Holmes’ dog that didn’t bark, we didn’t hear a peep about Mr. Trump’s strikes on Iran from any of the Gulf states, did we?

Or, for that matter, from Iran’s former terrorist proxies, who wisely kept their heads down over the weekend.

As Mr. Trump himself has said — why not make Iran great again?

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.