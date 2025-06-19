Why Would Our Woke Youths Back a Regime That Murders Men for Homosexual Acts? 

At the most basic level, being Woke is someone stupid’s idea of being clever. I thought that ‘Queers for Palestine’ was as good — meaning, as bad — as it got, but a new survey by the respected YouGov UK polling organization claims that in the current conflict, more Britons between the ages of 18 and 24 believe that our government should back Iran rather than Israel.

Admittedly most of us believe we should keep out altogether; 75 percent of all Brits, 77 percent of youngsters. Of the general population, 19 percent believe we should back Israel; only 8 percent of the young. Yet when it comes to backing Iran, only 5 percent of Britons as a whole are insane (aka in favor) while a whopping 15 percent of our youth appear to have smoked the Kool-Aid-flavoured shisha.

What the actual heck? Aren’t young people meant to be in favour of equal rights for all — especially equal (I’m aware that’s an oxymoron) for persons of a “queer” persuasion? Why would any of them back a regime which regularly murders men for homosexual acts? The same with equal rights for women, sexism being such a bugbear of the Woke — why back a country which murders schoolgirls for showing their hair?

Is this literal insanity? I’d go so far as to say it is, but it’s an insanity which has been brought on by a series of deliberate political developments, promoted mainly by the universities and drummed into unformed brains but uncorrected by the adult institutions manned by those who should know better. This has taken place in the British establishment over the past fifteen years or so.

What I coined “Fresh’n’ funky antisemitism” has become deeply fashionable; literally, all the rage. A 13-year-old girl (with relatives in Israel thought to be among the hostages) at a British school reports being told by her classmates “Go back to the gas chambers,” adding “I get called ‘Jew’ by most kids in my year at school, I get it yelled at me in corridors and at lunchtime.”

If the cohort surveyed between 18 and 24 are so anti-Jewish that they prefer the mad mullahs, there’s every sign the next generation will be worse, as this poor child’s experience suggests. Also because of what I coined “Paint Chart Politics” in which the individual with the darker skin will — due to post-colonial guilt — always be the one worth backing.

The unwritten adoption of this rule by the police and politicians alike was completely to blame for the rape-gang scandal, during which thousands of white English girl children were tortured and trafficked by men of mainly Pakistani Muslim origin, now playing out in such a manner in Blighty that it seems quite likely that the enquiry may bring Prime Minister Starmer’s disastrous leadership of the Labour Party — and the country — to a merciful close.

Or is it just that young people are against pleasure? They’re notorious for indulging in less sex and alcohol drinking than previous generations; maybe the idea of fun things being against Islamic law appeals to a minority of them? I’ve long maintained that if rock and roll were invented today, it would be the parents listening to it under the covers at night and their children out burning the records.

In 2019, a survey by the Hanbury Strategy for the think-tank Onward claimed that two thirds of those between 25 and 34 would prefer a “strongman leader” who does not “have to bother with parliament.” The same poll described London as “the most authoritarian part of the country” because of its “younger and ethnically diverse population.”

Twenty years ago that would have seemed a total oxymoron but now it makes ghastly sense, due to the rise of Islam in the capital. Persons under 35 across the country were described as “considerably more authoritarian than older generations.” How weird it would be if the demographic who have spent the last few years screaming that everybody they don’t like is literally Hitler turned out to be quite keen on Hitler.

I think the real explanation may be that a large proportion of Wokers, while ostensibly rejecting the White Saviour shtick, really do believe that if they had a sit-down chill-’n-chat with one of Hamas or the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, within half an hour — tops — they’d have convinced them of the desirability of queerness and veganism.

It’s Magical Thinking, yes — but not really incomprehensible if one considers that these people believe that men can become women just by saying so. We’ve been here before, of course; the left backed the Ayatollah Khomeini, helping to overthrow the unpleasant Pahlavi monarchy, only for the vile old goat to have them all slaughtered.

Today’s lot, though, haven’t learned, because they really don’t believe that anyone could know them and not love them; I blame the parents, for never once telling them that the drawings they brought home from school were rubbish. Funny to think that too much license may have ended up misinforming a minority of youthful opinion on the desirability of backing a country which would rob them of all their freedoms.