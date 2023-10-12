“The Righteous Gemstones,” a show about a family of self-obsessed televangelists, ended its third season with a rapture and has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season. It has a lot in common with HBO’s “Succession,” which concluded before its return. Both series center around a dynasty of self-obsessed public figures — the founding patriarch and his immature adult children — and the consequences they have on American life. If “Succession” felt like eating your vegetables, then “The Righteous Gemstones” is like the edible sides you have at your local bar: predictable rhythms, but there’s no doubt you’ll instantly indulge in it.

Creator Danny McBride plays Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son who would be the next person to take over from Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), the lead pastor of the megachurch. Tagging along is Jesse’s sexually aggressive sister Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) and their younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine), the “Youth Pastor” who may or may not be in a gay relationship with ex-Satanist Keefe. In each season, the scandal-prone family bickers and squabbles. Judy is unfaithful to her emasculated husband, BJ, Jesse has a brash ego that jeopardizes the reputation of the megachurch, and Eli has a dirty past of his own, much of which is illustrated in flashbacks that come mid-season. It’s a formula that doesn’t detract from the humor.

The recently concluded Season 3 sees Eli settling into retirement and reuniting with his younger sister May-May (Kristen Johnston), who used to run another church but has been oudone by the Gemstones. Eli is haunted by his brother-in-law Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn), a survivalist militia leader who years ago bankrupted the family by wrongly predicting a Y2K apocalypse and squandering the family’s savings on survival gear. Meanwhile, Jesse is finally the leader of the church but is struggling to boost attendance and secure potential benefactors. Once again, Judy cheats on BJ with her touring guitarist, while Kelvin and Keefe take down adult shops.

“The Righteous Gemstones” succeeds where “Succession” may not in that no matter how unlikeable these characters can get, they are really hard to hate. The show allows a lot of absurd yet human moments, including a scene where the Gemstones pray for the passing of their matriarch Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) before it gets interrupted by a bee. They focus much of their energy on killing the bee and destroying the hospital room, all the while crying on her deathbed, making it one of the most darkly comic moments you’ll ever see on television.

John Goodman in ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’ HBO

Mr. McBride makes “The Righteous Gemstones” his most personal work, as he was raised in a Baptist church where his mother performed sermons through puppets. And compared with his other shows like “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals,” “The Righteous Gemstones” is also Mr. McBride at his most detailed. The opulent art direction and lavish costumes capture the megachurch’s absurd materialism. There is also an enjoyable musical number where Aimee-Leigh performs with her brother Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), a performance that could win over even the most secular viewer.

The cast is having a blast, especially Edi Patterson, who often competes with Mr. McBride for having the most vulgar lines imaginable. The key to much of Ms. Patterson’s talents involves saying these lines in an incredibly deadpan manner. In one instance during the first season, she wins back BJ by going on a long monologue about an affair she had with an economics professor before assaulting him and kidnapping his son. This insane speech is given as if it was legitimate. In Season Three, we get to know Judy and how much her sexual tics during her pre-teen years became a liability. It’s one of the few times we get to sympathize (and also laugh) with her.

There is a temptation to interpret a show about a wealthy, evangelical Christian family through a political lens. “The Righteous Gemstones” made its premiere in 2019, when President Trump was in office, and had he won a second term, it could have perfectly encapsulated that era’s contradictions, instead of wallowing in the procedural liberalism that the rest of pop culture performed. The humiliations the family face could be seen as parallel to the real-life downfall of the Falwells and their friend, the pool boy.

The beauty of “The Righteous Gemstones” is that it doesn’t condescend to any of its viewers, as Mr. McBride has a lot of first-hand knowledge of the evangelical community and embraces many of its contradictions. The show doesn’t mind redeeming its characters, as redemption is part and parcel of evangelism. The real-life megachurch can be intoxicating, drawing its flock into the colorful lives of its leaders, and the fictional church of the Gemstones is similarly seductive.

“The Righteous Gemstones,” is the perfect show for the post-Trump and possibly pre-Trump era. But I’d be mistaken if I didn’t find any value in that, and it’s the show America needs right now.