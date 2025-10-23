Wikipedia Sees Traffic Decline of Nearly 10 Percent as Search Engines’ AI Summaries Divert Users

Wikimedia Foundation noticed the drop in human users after discovering an increase in bot traffic from Brazil.

Wikipedia has reported a sharp decline in traffic because bots that scrape information from the website are generating AI summaries for the major search engines that do not require web users to click through to their sources.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates the online encyclopedia, said in a recent blog post that human traffic has dipped by eight percent over the past few months, admitting that the decline went unnoticed until it spotted a surge in bot traffic from Brazil.

“Around May 2025, we began observing unusually high amounts of apparently human traffic, mostly originating from Brazil. This led us to investigate and update our bot detection systems,” the foundation said in the post, adding that upon further review they detected that the traffic was not human but instead by bot programs.

“We believe that these declines reflect the impact of generative AI and social media on how people seek information, especially with search engines providing answers directly to searchers, often based on Wikipedia content,” the foundation says.

“These declines are not unexpected. Search engines are increasingly using generative AI to provide answers directly to searchers rather than linking to sites like ours.”

The foundation’s findings underscore a trend across the internet as users are increasingly finding answers directly in search results without the need to click through to the source link.

Traditional search engines like Google and Bing are now displaying AI-generated summaries prominently in their results with clicks to news and reference websites declining substantially as a result.

The report also reveals a significant decline in Wikipedia usage in the last two years, with fewer people turning to the platform for fact-checking, dropping to 35 percent from more than 50 percent, while users seeking information on current events decreased to under 20 percent from more than 30 percent.

The WMF claims that a “regular review of global trends” led them to take preemptive actions like developing new frameworks for attribution and technical capabilities.

Wikipedia is also facing more direct competition of late, including from new online encyclopedias like Justapedia, the right-leaning Conservapedia, and the upcoming Grokipedia from Elon Musk.

The foundation has also long faced criticism for bias and misinformation.

One of Wikipedia’s fiercest critics since he left the organization in 2002, Larry Sanger, has claimed that he has observed a significant increase in bias since 2020, describing a “syndrome of perspectives” favoring globalist, academic, secular, and progressive views.

Mr. Sanger recently published what he has dubbed the “Nine Theses on Wikipedia” naming them after the 95 theses written by theologian Martin Luther in 1517 that are credited with launching the Protestant Reformation.

His list of nine theses focuses on three areas of reform — improving editorial standards by reviving the site’s original neutrality policy, increasing community governance, and addressing concerns of how Wikipedia engages with the public.

“The 62 most powerful editors in Wikipedia are anonymous,” Mr. Sanger recently told the New York Sun. “They need to allow the public to rate articles right on Wikipedia, not just for their own benefit, but also for the benefit of the rest of the public.”