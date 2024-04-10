Will Biden Let Israel Finish Off Hamas?

And will he back up his own defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, who denies Israel is committing genocide?

Of all the economic and other news items in the last day or two, I don’t want anyone to miss the important words of the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin.

Mr. Austin said at a Senate Armed Services hearing that there was no evidence Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians during the Hamas war in Gaza.

Now, the question was asked by Senator Cotton of Arkansas. And Mr. Austin said: “We don’t have any evidence of genocide being committed.”

According to reports, Mr. Cotton repeated the question. Secretary Austin replied: “we don’t evidence of that to my knowledge.”

And, further, Mr. Cotton mentioned that Austin has been accused of “greenlighting genocide,” and Mr. Austin responded: “What I would say, Senator Cotton, from the very beginning, we committed to help assist Israel in defending its territory and its people by providing security assistance, and I would remind everybody that what happened on October 7 was absolutely horrible.”

Mr. Austin added “and, you know, numbers of Israeli citizens killed, and then a couple of hundred Israeli citizens taken hostage … American citizens as well.”

Mr. Cotton replied: “So you deny the accusation that you greenlit genocide?”

The defense secretary’s response was: “I absolutely deny it.”

Well, I’ll tell you. This is against the backdrop of recent actions and statements by President Biden and his various minions that suggest the administration is betraying Israel, and walking away from Israel’s commitment to destroying Hamas, and all the various attacks on Israel about civilian casualties and deaths and famine.

Most of which are not true, and when they are true, Israel has apologized. Hamas, though, uses Palestinian human shields, and they — Hamas — are the ones committing war crimes. Not Israel.

So Mr. Austin’s statement in front of the Senate today was a very welcome development, in my judgment.

And Mr. Cotton also mentioned that Austin’s statement was a lot better than those of the CIA director, William Burns, and director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, both of whom dodged the question at an intelligence committee hearing last month.

Now, of course, Israel is going after Hamas because they’re cutthroat terrorists and murderers. And, as Mr. Austin just said, what happened on October 7 was absolutely horrible.

Israel, though, has no intention of destroying Palestinian civilians, even if unfortunately they are blamed for this by people on the far left who don’t know what they’re talking about.

And it’s not true. It has never been true. And then I went and looked up the legal definition of “genocide” and I found it.

Section 1091 of Title 18 of the United States Code defines “genocide” as: “violent attacks with specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.”

Israel has not done this. Mr. Austin is correct. And Mr. Austin’s defense of Israel is just what Mr. Biden should be doing and should have been doing and saying all along.

I’m now waiting on Mr. Biden to publicly back up his Defense Secretary.

And then we’re all waiting for Mr. Biden to let Israel finish off the job by destroying Hamas, who are uncivilized barbarians and deserve to be destroyed.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.