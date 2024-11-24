Will Bragg Coast to Re-Election This Year, Despite Disorder on Manhattan’s Streets?

A potential voting bloc of Manhattan Democrats, fed up with left-wing extremism, could help elect a law-and-order DA to replace Alvin Bragg.

A construction laborer, a fisherman, and a woman walking by the United Nations were knifed to death at Manhattan in separate, random attacks on Monday by a blood-covered lunatic with a long rap sheet who should not have been loose on the streets.

Three lives lost. Three more reasons to rid this city of the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

Pundits say Mr. Bragg — the soft-on crime lefty largely responsible for the mayhem on New York City’s streets — will likely coast to re-election next year.

That would disgrace New York City. Only it’s not a fait accompli.

True, no Democrat has emerged yet to challenge Mr. Bragg in the upcoming June 25 primary. Yet data from the recent presidential election suggest defeating Mr. Bragg is possible.

In that election, 120,916 fewer Manhattan voters cast their ballots for Vice President Harris than for President Biden in 2020. President Trump gained 18,000 of them, but the larger share of that shortfall were disaffected voters who chose to stay home rather than vote for Ms. Harris’ uber-left agenda.

Call them Manhattan’s vanishing voters. They number as many as 103,000, though probably slightly less because Ms. Harris’ poorer showing is also in small part the result of the borough’s loss of population.

At 103,000, these voters amount to as much as 70 percent of the entire Manhattan turnout — 143,572 — for the November 2023 municipal election when the entire city council was elected, and roughly -40 percent of the Manhattan turnout in the 2021 primary when top city officials were chosen.

This potential voting bloc of Manhattan Democrats, fed up with left-wing extremism, could help elect a law-and-order DA to replace Mr. Bragg.

If there’s a candidate. Now that the numbers show a sizable shift in Manhattan voting, it’s the duty of the city’s political decision-makers to back a candidate who will give the criminal-coddling DA a run for his money.

The same seismic shift in urban voting attitudes is occurring across the nation. Urban Democrats are fed up with the crime, mayhem, homeless encampments, drug use, and squalor that progressive policies have wreaked on their cities.

On November 5, voters in the bluest areas of California rebelled. They dethroned Mayor Sheng Thao of Oakland, the Alameda County DA, Pamela Price, Mayor London Breed of San Francisco, and Los Angeles’ Soros-backed DA, George Gascon. Blue California overall backed Proposition 36 to strengthen drug and shoplifting penalties.

Manhattan voters will have an opportunity to oust Mr. Bragg in less than a year. The shift in voter sentiment suggests it’s time to seize it.

Citywide election results were even more promising. Trump gained voters. Yet a far larger number of disaffected Democrats — that growing reservoir of persuadable purple voters — stayed home rather than vote for the progressive policies that have doomed their neighborhoods.

Citywide, 573,618 fewer New York City voters cast their ballots for Ms. Harris than for Mr. Biden in 2020. Trump gained 94,611, but most of the rest sat out the election. Again, the citywide drop in population had some impact, but even so, hundreds of thousands of Democratically inclined voters refused to follow the party leader’s leftward lurch.

That’s a sizable voting bloc, considering only half a million people total — 578,877 — turned out for the November 2023 municipal election to elect the entire City Council. These disaffected democrats have the numbers to decide the next New York City election.

A public advocate, Jumaane Williams, blames the falloff in votes for Ms. Harris on “anti-Blackness and misogyny.” That’s far-left delirium.

The Republican Party state chairman, Ed Cox, said voters are fed up with the “ideological experiments” coming out of Washington, D.C. The deputy leader of the state Senate and a Democrat, Mike Gianaris, said “Democrats who voted for Biden didn’t vote” this time around.

Journalist Ezra Klein pointed to “the rage I just hear from people in New York … the sense of disorder rising, not just crime, but homeless encampments, trash on the streets, people jumping turnstiles in subways, crazy people on the streets. You just talk to people and they’re mad about it.”

That anger isn’t going away now that the presidential election is over.

New York’s disaffected Democrats should be wooed to support a common-sense mayoral candidate and reject the progressive lunacy of Mr. Williams, super-woke Comptroller Brad Lander, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, and others vying to move the city leftward.

At Manhattan, disaffected Democrats are numerous enough to wage a formidable campaign against Mr. Bragg.

There’s no better cause. Mr. Bragg prosecutes Daniel Perry but allows deranged fiends — walking time bombs — with long rap sheets to go free, causing the rest of us to fear getting slashed, punched, or shoved onto the tracks. Time to seize this opportunity to oust him.

Creators.com