Will Emmanuel Macron Back Away from Recognizing Palestine on September 22?

President Emmanuel Macron of France has in recent weeks so repeatedly vowed to grant de jure recognition to Palestine on September 22, to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, that reversing course at the eleventh hour seems highly unlikely. Yet politics and diplomacy are never short of surprises.

Monsieur Macron first floated such a diplomatic scheme last April, suggesting it could unfold in June under the auspices of a United Nations conference on Gaza. Both the conference and the recognition announcement were later pushed to July, however, after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran between June 13 and June 22.

On July 24, Monsieur Macron reaffirmed his commitment in a personal letter to the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. Yet when the conference finally convened on July 29, he found he had failed to secure the broad consensus he had anticipated. As a result, the recognition was again deferred — this time to the September session of the General Assembly.

Monsieur Macron seems all the less able to back down as this initiative is virtually the only political “success” he can currently claim. The credit-rating agencies — Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P — keep downgrading France’s sovereign rating. Two successive prime ministers have been forced to resign in less than ten months. Strikes, protests, and outbreaks of violence have taken on an almost endemic character.

Foreign policy — traditionally regarded as the president’s domaine réservé under French constitutional practice — is faring little better: Monsieur Macron has failed to establish himself as Europe’s leading voice on issues such as the war in Ukraine or the creation of a credible European defense policy.

That leaves Palestine. In domestic political terms, the pledge to grant formal recognition to the State of Palestine taps into the “Free Palestine” cult prevalent among the ever-growing Muslim community and Generation Z youngsters. They are the voters of the future.

On the international stage, Monsieur Macron has managed to present himself as a leader on this issue. His stance appears to have emboldened other Western countries that had until recently refrained from taking anti-Israel lines — Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands.

It has likely contributed as well to the United Nations’ adoption, on September 12, by an overwhelming majority (142 votes in favor, 10 against and 10 abstentions), of a resolution “for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.” While stopping short of granting the so-called State of Palestine full membership in the world body, the resolution recommends that such an outcome be pursued in the future.

For all that, Monsieur Macron cannot ignore either that other powerful factors argue against the outright recognition he is championing. First and foremost, the United States sees it as an unfriendly encroachment on its own efforts to terminate the Gaza war and extend the Abraham Accords.

Such major European countrie as Germany and Italy, which might be willing, hypothetically, to recognize a reformed and moderate Palestinian State under Mr. Abbas, fear that a declaration of recognition under the present circumstances, as the war in Gaza lingers and the remaining Israeli hostages are still not returned, would put the European Union recklessly on the side of Hamas against Israel.

Moreover, it would anoint Hamas, rather than Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, as the true representative of the Palestinian cause. That, in turn, might warrant a new upsurge of Iran-aligned Islamist militancy throughout the Islamic world, including the fast-growing immigrant Muslim communities in Europe. It is not without reason, some say, that Hamas loudly applauded Monsieur Macron’s move.

The Quai d’Orsay website, France-Diplomatie, has actually published at an early stage — April 24 — a list of prerequisites to recognition: Reforming the Mahmoud Abbas led Palestinian Authority, which is usually seen as the embryonic Palestinian State, demilitarizing Hamas, and exacting a formal recognition of Israel as a legitimate State from all Palestinian players involved. No serious Middle East expert could believe that such conditions could be met instantly.

Next comes a French constitutional issue concerning the days immediately ahead. Noëlle Lenoir, a former judge on France’s Constitutional Council and regarded as one of the country’s foremost experts in the field, observed in a September 11 interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom that, in the absence of a duly constituted government — since the new prime minister, Sébastien Lecornu, has yet to appoint his cabinet — France is at present unable to take such a decision as recognizing a foreign state.

Finally, Monsieur Macron may want to reflect on the date he has chosen. This year, September 22 coincides with the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year — an austere holy day during which, according to tradition, God judges humanity and determines its fate. To proclaim the recognition of Palestine on that day, in what many of its supporters portray as an attempt to “cancel” Israel, would amount to adding insult to injury.