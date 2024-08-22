Will Harris Defend Her Turkey of a Plan for Price Controls, After Democrats Ignore the Economy at Chicago?

Or is she going to flip-flop again Thursday night and say — ‘I really didn’t mean it,’ like her fracking ban and other inconvenient policies?

Why aren’t any Democrats defending Vice President Harris’s absurd price control package?

On day two at the Democratic National Convention at Chicago, President Obama and Michelle Obama disgraced themselves.

Once upon a time at the DNC in 2016, Mrs. Obama said: “when they go low, we go high.”

Well, last night, they both went low, and then lower still.

All they did was trash President Trump. And it was awful. Unseemly, especially for Mr. Obama.

Totally obsessed with Trump. He’s inside their heads.

No wonder the DNC ratings crashed 22 percent from 2016. The whole setup is a big nothing-burger.

And then, of course, Mrs. Obama couldn’t help but play the race card, as usual.

“For years,” she said, “Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly-educated, successful people who happen to be black. Who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘black jobs’?”

There’s not one whit of policy, though, certainly nothing on the economy, which is the biggest issue thus far in this election cycle.

Indeed, for the first two nights, I don’t think any of the speakers referenced the economy.

Except President Biden — whom nobody saw, because the Democratic bosses pushed him deep into the night, the same way they took him off the ticket. Like a Godfather-style hit job.

Other than that, nobody talked about the economy or the border.

I keep waiting for the Democratic bigwigs to defend Ms. Harris’ $2 trillion spending package and her misguided price controls on food and groceries.

I mean… This was her big economic speech last Friday, which was uniformly eviscerated by liberals and conservatives, including the left-wing Washington Post — because no one seems to want to bring back Nixonomics.

People can talk about Soviet-style controls, or Venezuela-style controls, but we had our experiment right here at home with President Nixon in the early 1970’s, and it was a disaster.

Controls led to shortages, then the price caps were finally blown off, and inflation soared 15 percent.

Remember President Carter’s gas lines in the late 1970’s?

When President Reagan decontrolled gas, oil plunged to around $10 a barrel.

I digress, though. Back to Ms. Harris’s economic policy debut.

Suddenly, no one is talking about it. Odd, don’t you think?

Plus, it was about a $2 trillion spending package with numerous programs paying people not to work, completely goofy national rent controls, and housing subsidies that will — wait for it — actually make housing prices even higher and more unaffordable.

Why didn’t the Obamas defend Ms. Harris’s economic plan? Why didn’t anybody after two days of the convention?

Or is she going to flip-flop again Thursday night in her speech and say — “I really didn’t mean it. I said it when I was much younger, six days ago, but now I’ve changed my mind.”

Kind of like the fracking ban, decriminalizing illegal immigration, giving illegals free healthcare, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, defunding the police, and government takeover of health care.

She didn’t really mean it right? Flip-flop, flip-flop.

And let’s not forget raising the corporate tax, which will make America uncompetitive and destroy the wages and take-home pay of working folks.

Or the wealth tax on unrealized capital gains. Or the tax hike on stock buybacks. Or the higher tax rate on small businesses.

All that was in the Biden-Harris budget that came out five months ago, when Ms. Harris was much younger, and maybe she didn’t mean it.

You know what, though?

She personally hasn’t denied any of it. And she is stuck with that price control turkey of a speech last Friday.

And you know what else?

If she ever wins and jacks up all those taxes, spends all that extra money, and keeps the price controls, she will destroy the economy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.