Will Marjorie Taylor Green’s Stunt With Obscene Hunter Biden Photos Lead to Sanctions for Georgia Congresswoman?

Speaker McCarthy is silent on disciplinary action against Greene after she shocked the Oversight Committee with a display of lewd photos from Hunter Biden’s hard drive.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism for showing pornographic photos of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, at a hearing yesterday, raising the question of whether she will face disciplinary action.

During Wednesday’s Oversight Committee hearing, Ms. Greene held up large photos taken from Hunter Biden’s hard drive that showed President Biden’s troubled son engaging in sexual acts with women that Republicans allege are prostitutes. Even though the intimate body parts in the photos were blacked out, they left little to the imagination.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised,” Ms. Greene said.

Ms. Greene alleged that the photos displayed acts of prostitution and a violation of the Mann Act, officially known as the White-Slave Traffic Act of 1910. Making pornography is legal in all 50 states. If the scene is found to depict prostitution Mr.Biden could potentially face legal consequences.

Furthermore, one of the whistleblowers testifying at the hearing, Joseph Ziegler, alleged that Hunter Biden took a tax deduction on the payments he made to the prostitutes, which would constitute tax fraud. Mr. Biden fils has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax fraud in an agreement House Republicans, including Speaker McCarthy, have called “a sweetheart deal” and claimed is an example of a two-tiered justice system.

Mr. Ziegler was unable to confirm Ms. Greene’s allegations about prostitution, though he did allege Mr. Biden’s golf club membership was actually a “sex club.”

Ms. Greene’s stunt earned immediate backlash from her colleagues in the House, with the ranking member, Congressman Jamie Raskin, asking Chairman James Comer, “Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?”

“I hope to speak to the chairman about this as an assault to the dignity of the committee,” Mr. Raskin said.

Congressman Robert Garcia responded via a tweet, saying, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing d— pics at our Oversight Hearing.”

Other Democrats seized the moment to crack lewd jokes about the ongoing Republican focus on the president’s son, with Congressman Jared Moskowitz tweeting, “perhaps we should call Hunter Biden the ‘Big Guy.’”

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings: A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts — but apparently, some d— pics,” Mr. Garcia said during the hearing.

In an interview on Newsmax later in the day, Ms. Greene said that the images made her “uncomfortable” but that “the American people deserve to see” them.

Mr. McCarthy’s office has not yet indicated whether Ms. Greene will face any disciplinary action over her actions at the hearing and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the District of Columbia, it is illegal to knowingly disclose sexual images of another identifiable person without that person’s consent, and breaking this statute can result in up to three years in prison on a felony charge.

It’s not clear whether Ms. Greene’s actions rose to that level and whether Ms. Greene’s images of Mr. Biden might be considered a matter of public concern.