Will the Democratic Party Stand Up in the Coming Election and Defeat the Pro-Terrorist Democrats?

Let the war against Israel convince any decent Democrat that Israel was right all along in its estimation of Hamas.

The Democrats who have been defending Hamas and condemning Israel need to be defeated in their Democrat primaries in 2024.

The national party should act. There is no excuse for their defense of such a barbaric and methodical assault. Hamas’s targeting has been deliberately evil.

The assault by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians — and tourists who were caught up in the attack — should have convinced any decent person that Hamas is, as Israel has been saying for years, a genuine terrorist organization. They violate every rule of civilized behavior and aspect of the law of war.

They killed 40 babies, wiped out families, and deliberately targeted children — recently recovered planning documents for the attack indicate this was explicitly intentional. They took hostage a grandmother who had survived the Holocaust as a child.

They’ve dragged the bodies of dead women through the streets as people spit on them. They killed 250 young people who were at a pro-peace rave. These are all the acts of terrorists. The level of viciousness is worthy of the Nazis.

More Jews were killed on the first day of the attack than at any time since the Holocaust. It was the worst disaster in Israel’s modern history — and it was deliberate.

Anyone who questions defining Hamas as a terrorist organization simply needs to read the group’s original charter. It calls for the elimination of Israel.

As Hamas leader Abdel Aziz Rantisi said in a June 10, 2003, interview with Al-Jazeera, “By God, we will not leave one Jew in Palestine. We will fight them with all the strength we have. This is our land, not the Jews.”

Faced with the reality of an open pledge to commit genocide — and the fact that the attack by Hamas was deliberately vicious — there are still Democrat House members who insist on defending terrorism. This is not a new position for these pro-terrorist Democrats.

Consider their voting histories:

There are eight Democrats who voted “no” on all three Israel-related bills: Representatives Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

This nihilistic gang of eight was joined by two other Democrats who refused to co-sponsor a bipartisan Stand with Israel resolution: Representatives Andre Carson of Indiana and Al Green of Texas .

Instead, on Monday, Mr. Bush authored a resolution to press the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire. While Americans are being held hostage and killed by Hamas, this group wants to press the Biden administration to push for a ceasefire, to give in to Hamas, and to “promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.” This bill was cosponsored by Ms. Tlaib, Mr. Bowman, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Ms. Omar, and Ms. Pressley, along with Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jesús “Chuy” García, Jonathan Jackson, and Nydia Velázquez.

In April, the House voted to suspend the rules and pass H.R. 311. It focused on expanding the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations with Israel and promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East. The pro-terrorist Democrats voted “no.”

In June, the House voted to suspend the rules and pass H.R. 3099. It is a bill to place a special envoy for the Abraham Accords. The pro-terrorist Democrats voted “no.”

In July, the House voted to suspend the rules and pass H. Con. Res. 57, which expressed Congress’s support for Israel. The House voted 412-9-1 to approve the resolution that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state.” The idea was to make clear that the House rejects antisemitism and xenophobia in all forms and that America “will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.” The pro-terrorist Democrats voted “no.”

In a free society, the answer to pro-terrorist politicians is to defeat them at the ballot box. None of the pro-terrorist Democrats can likely be defeated in the general election because they come from heavily Democrat districts.

Therefore, there must be an all-out effort by Democrats who care about decency to recruit and support good candidates in the Democratic primaries in their pro-terrorist colleagues’ districts. Most of them have low turnouts in the primary. A well-funded campaign that focused on pocketbook issues could defeat every one of them.

We know how potentially vulnerable the pro-terrorist candidates are. We had a test case in 2022. Ms. Omar faced, in Don Samuels, an attractive candidate in the Democratic Primary. She won by 2,466 votes out of the 112,900 cast for the two major candidates, 50.3 percent to 48.2 percent.

It is important to note that turnout in primaries is often much lower than in general elections. In Ms. Omar’s 5th District, there were more than 100,000 Democrats who voted in the general election but not the primary. It would have been possible for Mr. Samuels to have found the 2,500 votes he needed to defeat her.

The Democrats’ goal should be simple: Replace every one of their pro-terrorist members with persons who are committed to defeating terrorism and protecting the innocent.