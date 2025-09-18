Will ‘The View’ Be Next? After Kimmel Gets Yanked, Calls Grow for Disney To Give Ladies the Boot After Years of Mocking Trump, MAGA

‘Now’s the time to Cracker Barrel ABC so they also pull “The View,”’ one commentator says.

In the aftermath of ABC’s shocking decision to pull late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s eponymous show off the air indefinitely, conservatives are now calling for the network to yank another anti-Trump and anti-MAGA show, “The View,” off the air.

ABC announced Wednesday night that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be off the air “indefinitely” after he suggested Kirk’s alleged assassin was part of the “MAGA gang.” The decision followed a call from the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, for local stations to preempt Mr. Kimmel’s show. He delivered an apparent warning to the network, saying that “we can do this the easy way,” which involves ABC voluntarily taking action, or the “hard way,” which he said would mean his agency has “additional work.” Hours later, two of the largest station groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, said they would preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely on the ABC-affiliated stations they operated. And shortly afterward, ABC yanked the show altogether.

While the decision to suspend the late-night host may take some of the immediate pressure off ABC, the network may not be out of the woods yet, as Mr. Carr has previously suggested that “The View” might draw regulatory scrutiny. On Wednesday evening, “The View” was trending on X.



Some social media users suggested that “The View” should get pulled next.

Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ reads a ‘legal note’. ABC News

A conservative account, the Elephant Signal, asked, “Do you support canceling ‘The View’ on ABC? They are as disgusting as Jimmy Kimmel.”

A conservative commentator, Clayton Morris, shared a post calling for Americans to “boycott everything affiliated with ABC and Disney” and said, “Especially ABC’s The View.”

Another conservative commentator, Kate Hyde, wrote, “Quick! Now’s the time to Cracker Barrel ABC so they also pull The View.”



The all-female panel of hosts on “The View” regularly attacks President Trump and conservatives.

Another view of Sunny Hostin reading a legal note. DGE

After the 2024 election, “View” co-host and ABC News legal correspondent Sunny Hostin declared that she was “profoundly disturbed” by the results, which she said were a “referendum of cultural resentment in the country.” Co-host Ana Navarro, a former Republican operative turned liberal commentator who wound up volunteering for Ms. Harris’s campaign, has said President Trump is not a “good human being” and is instead “apocalyptic.”

Meanwhile, the comedian Joy Behar, perhaps the most liberal of the far-left panel with the exception of the principal co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, claimed in April that the president is “trying to destroy the country” and create “chaos” so that he can implement martial law and become a dictator.

“The View” has long had one conservative panelist over the years, who tends to be younger than the other women. The left-wing hosts have a history of bullying their conservative colleague. Elizabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain both left the show under a cloud after being savagely bullied by the older, liberal co-hosts (Ms. Hasselbeck’s on-air confrontation with then-co-host Rosie O’Donnell in May 2007 is the stuff of TV legend. Ms. McCain was bullied over her hairdos). The current “conservative” on the panel, former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, covertly cooperated with the January 6 committee and would later, while a “View” panelist, say she voted for Vice President Harris.

In the last year, “The View” co-hosts’ anti-Trump and anti-MAGA rhetoric has become so intense that they are frequently asked to read “legal notes” (disclaimers) live on the air shortly after making offensive remarks about Trump staffers or supporters.

Joy Behar is pictured as she claims, on the set of ‘The View,’ that President Trump is jealous of President Obama. WDABCTG

The anti-Trump and anti-conservative commentary reportedly roiled the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. In May, it was reported by the Daily Beast that the president of ABC News, Almin Karamehmedovic, met with the co-hosts of “The View” and suggested that they tone down their rhetoric and focus more on celebrity news instead of politics.

The message to “tone down” the rhetoric was “not framed as an edict,” a source told the Daily Beast, but instead as a “suggestion.” The co-hosts appear to have rebuffed the idea and insisted on their mission to denounce Mr. Trump. Ms. Navarro reportedly told Mr. Karamehmedovic that she believes the show’s audience wants their opinion on politics and the Trump administration.

In July, Mr. Carr warned ABC about “The View” after Ms. Behar claimed that Mr. Trump is “so jealous” of President Obama and his marriage.

Shortly after those comments, Mr. Carr appeared on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” and said it is “entirely possible that there’s issues” at “The View” and that there could be “consequences” for the network.

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, listens during a Senate hearing at Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP

While pulling Mr. Kimmel’s show off the air may temporarily relieve some pressure for ABC, Mr. Trump and Mr. Carr have raised concerns about persistent allegations of bias at the network that they have said need to be cleaned up, or else they might face penalties. Earlier this week, Mr. Trump scolded ABC News’ White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, who has published three anti-Trump books, telling him he’s hateful and reminding him that ABC paid Mr. Trump a $16 million settlement for hateful comments.

The $16 million was paid to settle Mr. Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC after host George Stephanopoulos falsely and repeatedly said the president had been found “liable for rape.”

In May, Mr. Trump threatened to sue the network over its coverage of a luxury jet from Qatar that he plans to use as a temporary Air Force One. In June, ABC fired a veteran correspondent, Terry Moran, after he said Mr. Trump and a top White House adviser, Stephen Miller, are “world-class hater[s].” And earlier this week, ABC’s chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman, was criticized after he described texts between Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his transgender romantic partner as “very touching.”

Mr. Gutman apologized early Wednesday and said he was trying to“underscore the jarring contrast between his cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk – a man who dedicated his life to public dialogue – and the personal, disturbing texts read aloud by the Utah County Attorney.” It was unclear whether ABC would discipline Mr. Gutman, who has been suspended twice in the past.

ABC News’s ‘Chief National Correspondent,’ Matt Gutman, is seen making his controversial remarks about Tyler Robinson. TWDC

As the controversies surrounding ABC have added up, the Trump Administration has warned that there could be consequences. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, Mr. Carr said that broadcast licenses are “not sacred cows” and said he would not hesitate to revoke them from companies that he believes are not serving the public interest.

Mr. Trump recently called for the FCC to revoke ABC’s broadcast license due to its coverage.

ABC did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.