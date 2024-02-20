Winery ‘Concierge’ Was Surprised To See Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Buy Wine With $400 in Cash During Romantic Trip With Boyfriend

A winery host says he remembers Fulton County’s district attorney, Fani Willis, paying in cash on her infamous visit to Napa Valley, partly corroborating testimony last week about the payments of the trip.

In a hearing last week — one to determine if Ms. Willis will be disqualified from the President Trump election interference case because of her relationship with the special prosecutor that she hired in 2021, Nathan Wade — Ms. Willis testified that she paid in cash on a Napa trip the two took, explaining the lack of paper trail.

A wine professional, Stan Brody, said he hosted Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade at Acumen Wines in early 2023, CNN is reporting. He said Ms. Willis used about $400 in cash to pay for two bottles of wine, which he remembered since that type of cash sale was rare.

Mr. Brody’s account of her paying in $400 in cash could back up Ms. Willis’ testimony that the use of cash proves she did not benefit financially from her relationship with Mr. Wade, CNN notes.

Ms. Willis’ father, John Floyd, said during the hearing that he had always encouraged his daughter to keep cash around. “I’m not trying to be racist, but it’s a Black thing,” he said.

Mr. Wade testified that Ms. Willis was “very emphatic and adamant about this independent, strong woman thing so she demanded that she pay her own way,” as the Sun reported.

Mr. Brody said he had not talked to the district attorney’s office or defense council.

“These are really nice people,” he said to CNN of Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade. “I treat people at the winery every time … as if you’re sitting in my living room. And they were the kind of people that if I was having a party at my home that I would have invited. That’s what I came away with.”