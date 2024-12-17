Wisconsin School Shooter’s Manifesto Cites Terrible Relationship With Parents

Natalie Rupnow, who allegedly killed two and then herself, said, ‘There is nothing that will save them.’

A manifesto circulating on social media attributed to Natalie Rupnow, the shooter who killed two and injured five others at Wisconsin’s Abundant Life Christian School before committing suicide, was partially motivated by a seething hatred of her own parents.

In the six-page diatribe, Ms. Rupnow, writes how she viewed her mother and father, and society, as “scum.”

“I’ve grown around people who do not care or give one single care in the world and smoke their lungs out with weed or drink as much as they can like my own father,” she reportedly wrote in the document, titled “War Against Humanity,” which was circulated on X.

“My parents are scum, there is nothing that will save them to make me think good of them Ever again.”

Ms. Rupnow, who also went by Samantha, also railed against society at large in the manifesto, which was titled, “War Against Humanity.” The 15-year-old student also explains how she obtained weapons and why she planned her violent murder-suicide at the private school she attended in Madison.

“Nobody knows I’m doing this, I got the weapons by lies manipulation, and my fathers stupidity,” she wrote. I planned on shooting myself awhile ago but thought maybe its better for evolution rather than just one stupid suicide which hopefully ill reach that point.”

“I’ve planned this myself and nobody else. I act alone. There would have been no way to change what has happened.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that they were aware of the manifesto but could not verify its authenticity, according to a report from Newsweek.

“We haven’t been able to verify that it’s authentic. We’re certainly aware that it’s been posted, and the person who posted it alleged to have a connection with the victim,” he said, adding that authorities have not located the person who posted the writings but shared their discovery with the FBI.

Ms. Rupnow was identified on Monday evening as the shooter, who was found by cops at Abundant Life Christian School in the city of Madison with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire with a 9mm pistol, killing one teacher and one student and leaving another six with injuries. She succumbed to the self-inflicted wound while being transported to an area hospital.