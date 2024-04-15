Wise Words From an America First Strategist

“Take the win” — President Biden reportedly told Prime Minister Netanyahu after Iran’s missile attack on Israel this past weekend. That, though, seems about as useless as “don’t,” which of course was Mr. Biden’s statement before Iran’s assault on Israel.

That didn’t work very well either, did it?

One of our distinguished Fox News reporters labeled “don’t” — which was originally the Biden statement before Russia invaded Ukraine — as something you say to your dog who insists on pulling your sock.

No, I think the Wall Street Journal editorial page has a better idea: that Israel is justified in attacking Iran’s assets, including military targets in Iran. “Don’t” is just failed American deterrence.

“Don’t” doesn’t work with Iran because the Bidens eased the economic and oil sanctions, then freed up tens of billions of dollars in frozen funds and also haplessly tried to renegotiate a nuclear deal.

And another “don’t” is don’t blame it on President Trump, who enforced the sanctions and bankrupted Iran, and took out General Soleimani.

Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump’s former national security adviser, Robert O’Brien. He believes that Israel should bomb Iranian drone and missile factories, which would be a proportionate, limited, and carefully targeted action.

It would probably be well-received by the Europeans, since they would welcome an end to Iran’s drone sales to Russia in the Ukraine war.

Mr. O’Brien has a long track record as a superb national security strategist. Then, according to Mr. O’Brien, the next important Israeli action should be to finish the job against Hamas.

He frets that the Israelis have already waited too long to cover Hamas — because the Jewish state is always concerned about the civilian casualty toll and, of course, the issue of hostages.

So, Mr. O’Brien counsels an effective but proportionate strike by Israel against Iran, and then wiping out Hamas once and for all.

Wise words from a tough America First strategist, and someone who understands the importance of defending freedom against a new world of global threats.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.