With Profits Sizzling, Chili’s Gives Workers a Taste With Record Bonuses

The national restaurant chain says it is doubling its normal bonuses for corporate workers.

Chili’s is spreading the wealth after a record-breaking year in sales, dishing out hefty bonuses to workers as thick as their famous baby back ribs.

The national chain hit new highs in both profit and sales for the fiscal year, and they’re making sure employees get a taste of that success, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The company says its corporate employees will receive bonuses twice as high as they might normally have expected.

“This year’s bonus is our biggest yet, and it’s a direct result of everything you did to make FY25 one for the history books,” the company said in a message to its employees.

Chili’s, an anomaly in a struggling restaurant industry, has appealed to diners with lower prices and an aggressive marketing campaign that puts the chain’s lighthearted vibe on full display on social media.

The restaurant hit its stride with a popular $10.99 meal deal — complete with endless chips, salsa, and a drink — while showcasing better quality and larger portions than fast food rivals. Younger customers have embraced their fried menu items, creating popular TikTok videos of themselves slowly stretching apart gooey mozzarella sticks.

“Doesn’t matter where you go in the country, even in higher-wage states like a California, you’re always able to get a $10.99 meal from Chili’s,” CEO Kevin Hochman, of Brinker International, which owns the restaurant chain, said during a recent interview on CNBC.

“And it’s always something good, you know, it’s one of our burgers or one of our other options that, quite frankly, add a ton of value to that guest.”

“And they don’t need a coupon. They don’t need an app.”

Their rivals are trying to replicate their success. Applebee’s has recently launched its own burger deal for $10 and increased its social media presence.

The financial turnaround for Chili’s and its parent company, has doubled its share price over the past 12 months.

While Chili’s is intent on spreading the wealth to their workers, other national chains are tightening their belts.

The industry overall is facing a downturn, with traffic down 1.8 percent, while fast-food restaurants are particularly feeling the sting of frugal consumers spending less. Their traffic is down nearly 3 percent.