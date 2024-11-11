With Second Trump Term on the Horizon, Los Angeles Council Pledges To Expedite ‘Sanctuary City’ Law 

Following President-elect Trump’s victory, the Los Angeles City Council is hoping to put the gas on implementing legislation that would make the California municipality a “sanctuary city.”

The ordinance, which was passed last year and is currently undergoing legal review, would prevent federal immigration officials from using “any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.” It will also bar the city from cooperating with federal immigration authorities in the “execution of their duties” regarding immigration law.

During a city council meeting last week, seven members also signed a resolution that called on President Biden to renew a program that allows illegal immigrants from Central America to temporarily stay in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One of the supporters of the initiative, City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, whose parents are both Mexican immigrants, said on Friday that his family members and constituents are “absolutely nervous” about Trump’s victory. “More than anything,” Mr. Soto-Martínez added, “people are angry. They’re agitated and they’re ready to fight back, just like we did in 2016.”

In New York City, though, politicians across the aisle have been pushing to repeal sanctuary city laws that were passed during Mayor de Blasio’s administration. Bipartisan legislation proposed back in June to claw back the city’s sanctuary protections received the support of New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, who claimed that “the previous administration made a big mistake.”

“I think we need to correct that aspect of it,” Mr. Adams stated. “New Yorkers have a right to be safe in their city. The same way anyone breaks the law or does something violent to New Yorkers, I’m going to voice my concern about that.”

Since election night, California officials have been gearing up to challenge President Trump’s policies upon his return to the White House. California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, announced on Thursday that he was calling for an emergency special session of the state legislature focused on protecting “California values” in the face of an incoming Trump administration.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Mr. Newsom said. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Los Angeles County reportedly boasts around 800,000 undocumented residents, according to data from the University of California’s Equity Research Institute. The latest legislation builds on the “sanctuary state” law passed by California back when Trump first assumed office in 2017.