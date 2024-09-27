With Sites on Hezbollah Chief, Israel Carries Out Massive Airstrike on Terror Organization’s Central Headquarters

‘Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organization that seeks their destruction on their border,’ an IDF spokesman said of the strike.

Israel carried out a massive airstrike against Hezbollah’s central headquarters at Beirut on Friday, in what was reportedly an effort to take out the Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Mr. Nasrallah, who has led Hezbollah since 1992, was the target of the strike, although it is not yet known whether he was hit. Hezbollah senior leadership was present at the time of the strike, Axios reports, and Mr. Nasrallah was the “primary target,” of the strike according to an Israel source cited by the outlet.

Hezbollah-owned al-Manar Television is reporting that the strike hit four buildings at southern Beirut.

“Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization that served as the epicenter for Hezbollah’s terror,” an IDF spokesman said in a video statement on X on Friday. “Hezbollah’s central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut as part of Hezbollah’s strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields.”

He noted that Hezbollah has been attacking Israel since October 8.

“After almost a year of Hezbollah firing rockets, missiles, and suicide drones at Israeli civilians, after almost a year of Israel warning the world and telling them that Hezbollah must be stopped, Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organization that seeks their destruction on their border, taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely,” he said.

Hezbollah has not yet responded to the airstrike.

This is a developing story.