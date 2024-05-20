Woman Claims She Was ‘Stuck’ in Tesla For 40 Minutes In 103 Degrees Temperature While Vehicle Updated

‘I can’t open up the doors or the windows otherwise I could potentially damage my car, so I’m just stuck in here roasting like a frickin’ chicken dripping sweat,’ the Tesla owner says.

A Tesla owner claims a routine attempt to update her car’s software turned into a stressful ordeal after she found herself trapped inside the vehicle for nearly 40 minutes in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Costa Mesa, California.

Brianna Janel initially anticipated that the software update would take only 24 minutes, the International Business Times reports. However, the process extended longer than expected, leaving her stuck in sweltering heat with the car’s internal temperature reaching as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ms. Janel documented her experience on TikTok, a video that has since amassed nearly 30 million views. According to her account, she began to feel anxious as the temperature inside the Tesla rose and the windows would not roll down.

“Inside my car, it’s 103 degrees, so I’m slightly freaking out. I hope I don’t run out of air,” she said in the video. Tesla vehicles include manual door releases for situations where power might be depleted, but Ms. Janel opted not to use them for fear of damaging her car.

“I can’t open up the doors or the windows otherwise I could potentially damage my car, so I’m just stuck in here roasting like a frickin’ chicken dripping sweat,” she added.

She also mentioned attempting to activate the air conditioning remotely through the Tesla app, but it did not work. The car’s screen displayed a message notifying her that driving and charging were suspended for the duration of the update.

In a follow-up video, Ms. Janel confirmed her eventual escape and expressed relief at the return of air conditioning. She noted that the car’s internal temperature had peaked at a scorching 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I literally made it out of my car,” Ms. Janel exclaimed in the follow-up video, visibly sweating. “The AC has never felt so good, and I’ve never felt better. I feel like I just took a bath.”

Ms. Janel concluded her cautionary tale with a piece of advice: “Do not update it when you’re sitting in the car. Stick to updating it at 2 am like I used to do it.”