Employees at Major Retail Outlets Now Wearing Police-Like Body Cameras To Thwart Shoplifting

Major retail outlets have started equipping some store employees with body cameras in an effort to prevent shoplifting and ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Retail giant TJX, which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, unveiled the initiative during an earnings call with finance chief John Klinger, CNN reports. Mr. Klinger said the presence of body cameras acts as a deterrent, making people less likely to commit theft when they know they are being recorded.

“It’s almost like a de-escalation, where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped,” he said.

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation last year, 35 percent of major American retailers indicated that they were considering the use of body cameras for their employees. Security companies, including manufacturers of Taser devices, are now developing and marketing body cameras specifically for retail employees.

Despite the intention behind the initiative, some criminologists and employee advocates argue that body cameras may not effectively reduce shoplifting. Instead, they suggest that better training, increased staffing levels, and other safety investments could provide more substantial protection for frontline employees and help reduce theft.

A TJ Maxx employee in Florida, who requested anonymity, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the body camera, according to CNN. The employee described the cameras as being “just for show,” noting that their presence did not contribute to a sense of increased safety among staff.

Over the past year, TJX has required its hourly unarmed security employees, known as loss prevention associates, to wear body cameras in certain stores. These employees receive thorough training on how to use the cameras effectively in their roles.