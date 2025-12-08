World Cup ‘Pride Match’ at Seattle To Feature Teams From Two Countries That Outlaw Homosexuality

An advisory committee says the match between Egypt and Iran will continue and is intended to reflect the city’s commitment to a ‘welcoming and inclusive environment.’

Seattle’s plans to mark LGBTQ Pride Month during a World Cup match next summer will go forward despite teams from two countries that have outlawed homosexuality being on the pitch for the matchup.

The Emerald City has been preparing to host a historic “Pride Match” at Lumen Field on June 26 — two days before the Stonewall anniversary and during Pride Weekend. The game would mark the first time FIFA has featured such a celebration at a World Cup.

Friday’s tournament draw narrowed Seattle’s options to two Group G matchups: New Zealand v. Belgium, or Egypt v Iran. When the full schedule was released the next day, Vancouver was assigned New Zealand-Belgium, leaving Seattle with Egypt v. Iran.

Both countries criminalize gay relationships, with the latter regularly executing accused homosexuals.

Plans for the Pride match were already in place well before the tournament draw by the local Seattle Pride Match Advisory Committee, which said the match will continue as planned.

“It is a Host City–led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents, and visitors alike,” PMAC officials said in a statement to Outsports.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all,” the committee said.

A human rights advocate and Seattle PMAC board member, Eric Wahl — the brother of late soccer journalist Grant Wahl — said on social media that hosting Egypt v. Iran makes the pride match more meaningful.

“The Egypt v. Iran match in Seattle in June just happens to be the Pride match, & I think that is a good thing, actually. (There are LGBTQAI+ people everywhere. All are welcome to be themselves in Seattle),” he said in a post on X.

This isn’t the first time efforts to support the LGBTQ community at the World Cup have hit obstacles.At the 2022 tournament in Qatar — where homosexuality is also criminalized — FIFA threatened yellow cards for any player wearing the OneLove armband supporting LGBTQ rights. England, Wales, and several other nations had planned to wear the bands but backed down under pressure.