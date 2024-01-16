World Economic Forum Welcomes to Davos the Hamas-Connected Foreign Minister of Iran

The World Economic Forum, in a reversal of last year’s policy, has invited Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to its annual conference at Davos, Switzerland. In addition to his government role, Mr. Amir Abdollahian is described by analysts interviewed by an Iranian dissident group, Iran International, as an “active card-carrying member” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The decision by the global organization to invite Mr. Amir Abdollahian to a conference that purports to be about “rebuilding trust” has been met with a backlash from critics of the regime. In a letter to the Swiss foreign minister, a group called United Against Nuclear Iran wrote that “to allow Abdollahian into Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum would be a slap in the face to the brave Iranian people.”

In 2023, in a break from previous years, the World Economic Forum did not invite an Iranian government official to Davos. That was during the mass protests in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, a victim of the so-called morality police. United Against Nuclear Iran added that Mr. Abdollahian “has repeatedly lied to the world about the crimes against humanity the regime has committed against its people.”