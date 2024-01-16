The New York Sun

World Economic Forum Welcomes to Davos the Hamas-Connected Foreign Minister of Iran

Critics call the move ‘a slap in the face to the brave Iranian people.’

Secretary Blinken, left, meets with President Zelensky at the annual meeting of World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. AP/Markus Schreiber
JORDAN ESRIG

The World Economic Forum, in a reversal of last year’s policy, has invited Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to its annual conference at Davos, Switzerland. In addition to his government role, Mr. Amir Abdollahian is described by analysts interviewed by an Iranian dissident group, Iran International,  as an “active card-carrying member” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. 

The decision by the global organization to invite Mr. Amir Abdollahian to a conference that purports to be about “rebuilding trust” has been met with a backlash from critics of the regime. In a letter to the Swiss foreign minister, a group called United Against Nuclear Iran wrote that “to allow Abdollahian into Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum would be a slap in the face to the brave Iranian people.”

In 2023, in a break from previous years, the World Economic Forum  did not invite an Iranian government official to Davos. That was during the mass protests in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, a victim of the so-called morality police. United Against Nuclear Iran added that Mr. Abdollahian “has repeatedly lied to the world about the crimes against humanity the regime has committed against its people.”

JORDAN ESRIG

Mr. Esrig is a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University with interests in foreign policy, finance, energy, and higher education. He was previously the managing editor of the Claremont Independent and wrote for the College Fix and Campus Reform.

