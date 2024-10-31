World Series Celebrations Turn to Chaos as Looting Erupts Across Los Angeles After Dodgers’ Victory

Celebrations marred by vandalism, store break-ins, and a bus set ablaze as LAPD struggles to contain unrest across the city.

Celebrations for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees descended into mayhem as looting and violence broke out across Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Reports of thefts at several stores along Broadway in the downtown area first surfaced when the Los Angeles Police issued a warning on X.

“We have reports of looting at several stores in the area of 8th and Broadway,” read the post. “Please stay out of the area. If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately and follow all officers’ orders.”

Various clips of video footage of the looting circulated across social media showing looters breaking into stores and leaving with boxes of stolen goods. The LAPD also issued warnings that “a hostile crowd” had gathered near Echo Park. A video shared on the X account Los Angeles Scanner showed a city bus erupting in flames. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said the bus driver and the five passengers on board were able to escape unscathed.

“Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series win earlier this evening,” LACMTA officials said in a statement.

Reports from the LAPD Wednesday evening said that hostile crowds had moved through out various locations in Downtown L.A. as well as near Dodger Stadium, and that “various projectiles” were being thrown at officers who responded to the unrest at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

“LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses, which includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

A total of six people were arrested for looting while another four were arrested for having stolen property in their possession, according to the LAPD.