X Formally Allows X-Rated Content On Platform

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has revised its rules to officially permit adult and graphic content.

Adult material and nudity have long been present on the platform, formerly known as Twitter. Unlike Facebook or Instagram, though, the type of content was never explicitly banned, even before Mr. Musk’s acquisition of the company in late 2022.

The updated guidelines, first reported by Tech Crunch, now explicitly allow users to share adult content, stating that it must be “consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior.” Over the weekend, X updated its policies to state that “sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.”

Under the policy, posting adult content is permitted as long as it is appropriately labeled and not prominently displayed in profile pictures or account banners. Accounts that frequently post adult content will be required to automatically mark their image and video posts as sensitive content.

Adult content will also be restricted for users identified as children or those adult users who choose not to view it.

The policy also extends to various forms of digital content, including AI-generated material, animations, cartoons, hentai, and anime. X’s safety team tweeted that the new guidelines aim to “bring more clarity to our rules and transparency into enforcement of these areas.”