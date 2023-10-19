The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Yellen Issues Sanctions on Hamas. My First Response, Good. Second Response, Baloney

One country is missing from her sanctions the list — Iran.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Secretary Yellen, April 20, 2023, at Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Secretary Yellen’s Department of the Treasury announced today that America has issued sanctions aimed at disrupting funding for the Hamas terrorist group after its barbaric attack on Israel October 7. Those sanctioned include 10 senior members and “financial facilitators” of the Hamas terrorist group, as well as roughly 1,000 individuals and entities connected to Iranian terror financing.  

The 10 individuals relating to Hamas are based in Gaza, Qatar, Turkey, Algeria, and Sudan. The sanctions struck Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terror organizations in the Middle East. A senior Treasury official labeled them part of a “massive financial network.” 

According to the Treasury press release, Ms. Yellen says: “The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’ financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children.”  

My first response is: Okay, that’s good. Better late than never. My second response is: Baloney.  

This is purely a defensive, backpedaling maneuver after across-the-board criticism that the administration has not beefed up Iranian sanctions and has not defunded Iran. This is the Biden administration running scared, trying to blow smoke at everybody now, sanctioning thousands of people — which is almost like sanctioning no one. There’s one country not on the list of sanctions: Iran.  

Last week, Ms. Yellen said Iranian sanctions have never been relaxed, but everyone knows the facts speak otherwise. Over the past three years, Iran’s oil revenues, foreign exchange currencies, energy sales to China — all of them have skyrocketed.  

The maximum sanction campaign during the Trump years that bankrupted Iran and stopped its oil production sales has been abandoned by the Bidens. That’s what the facts say. Also, does Iran not qualify as a “financial facilitator”? Really? I’d say Iran is the financial facilitator.  

Add to that, “master planner” and “chief puppeteer” of Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and other terror groups that are sponsored by Iran.  

If the Bidens ever got serious about maximum economic, banking, energy, and business sanctions on Iran, Iranian shipments, Iranian individuals and entities, then they’d return to bankruptcy, which is where President Trump left them. Then, the money financing Hamas and all the terror groups would dry up.  

If President Biden truly wants to totally support Israel, first he should let the IDF do what it’s going to do. Second, bankrupt Iran through serious sanction enforcement. Don’t want to make this any harder than it needs to be. 

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use