Young Americans Are Abandoning Support of Congressional Democrats as Their Financial Outlook Dims

A Harvard poll finds nearly half of Americans under the age of 30 are barely getting by financially.

A new Harvard poll is painting a grim picture for young Americans with many struggling to get by financially and also warning Democrats that support among these voters is plunging.

The 50th edition of the Harvard Youth Poll, released Wednesday, finds that more than four in 10 Americans under the age of 30 are barely getting by financially with women and non-college educated youth hit the hardest.

It also finds a generation that is uncertain about the future, feels disconnected, and is losing trust in institutions.

“From significant economic concerns to dramatic feelings of social isolation, and from growing mental health challenges to mounting distrust in the government and both parties, young Americans have apprehensions about what would have seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago,” the Institute of Politics’ director Setti Warren says. “These findings are a stark reality check and leaders across the country would be wise to pay close attention.”

Just 15 percent say the country is headed in the right direction and fewer than one-in-three approve of President Trump or Congress. Approval of Congressional Democrats has plummeted by nearly half since 2020, from 42 percent to just 23 percent. Approval of Congressional Republicans has held steady, creeping up to 29 percent from 28 percent in 2017.

President Trump’s job approval among young Americans is 31 percent — virtually unchanged from the 32 percent reported in Spring 2017 and the 29 percent recorded in Fall 2020. But the poll finds limited support for tariffs, DOGE, abolishing the Department of Education, and other aspects of President Trump’s agenda.

Of the eight policies polled, none has more than 35 percent support. More than half of those who report being the most financially vulnerable feel his policies will hurt them. The worst performing policy idea is America taking control of Gaza. Just 14 percent support the idea with 54 percent opposing it.

While the Trump administration has targeted ending DEI policies, many young Americans say they have never encountered the initiatives. Just nine percent say the initiatives have helped them and 11 percent say they have been hurt by them.

The poll finds support for American involvement abroad is low and views diverge sharply by party. Young Democrats are more concerned with human rights and alliance commitments while young Republicans are more interested in national security and taxpayer costs of international engagement.

Fewer young Americans in both parties now see a crisis at the southern border with a decline of 11 points over the past year.

Other key findings include that less than 50 percent of young Americans now say that having kids is important. It is the lowest ranking among the six life goals researchers at the Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics measured. 57 percent say getting married is important but the number is much higher among Republicans.

The survey finds young Americans are still facing the pandemic’s long-term social fallout. Thirty-one percent report a lasting negative impact on their friendships and those who experienced isolation are more likely to struggle with mental health today.

“This is a generation that’s weathered pandemic isolation during formative years, entered an unstable economy, and faced skyrocketing housing and education costs—all while being told they’re not resilient enough,” polling director John Della Volpe says. “What Gen Z needs isn’t another lecture, but genuine recognition of their struggles and leaders willing to listen before they speak.”

The Spring 2025 Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,096 young Americans between 18 and 29 years old nationwide and was conducted between March 14-25, 2025. The margin of error was listed as +/- 3.21 percent.