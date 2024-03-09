Heads Up: Your Tax Dollars Are Being Used To Fly in Biden’s Illegal Immigrants

Apparently 320,000 illegal immigrants were secretly flown into 42 American airports last year. Which airports, how many went to each airport, where they went after they landed – none of this has been made available to the American people who are paying for the program.

Like most Americans, I have been deeply concerned about and focused on the millions of illegal immigrants President Biden is allowing to walk into our country.

So, I was stunned when articles began to surface that Mr. Biden’s illegal immigration program was also secretly flying illegal immigrants across the border to American communities.

I immediately began to wonder what Mr. Biden’s clandestine flight program was costing taxpayers.

The Center for Immigration Studies has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to find out the details. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is simply refusing to disclose whom they have been flying in, where they have been going, whether they have been vetted for criminal or terrorist relationships, or anything else.

Apparently 320,000 illegal immigrants were secretly flown into 42 American airports last year. Which airports, how many went to each airport, where they went after they landed – none of this has been made available to the American people who are paying for the program.

Apparently, Mr. Biden’s airborne illegal immigrants come from nine countries: Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Note that Venezuela is home to a significant number of violent gangs. Venezuelan illegal immigrants recently assaulted New York City policemen. A Venezuelan illegal immigrant has been charged with killing Laken Riley at the University of Georgia.

A Venezuelan immigrant has been arrested for assaulting a 14-year-old in Virginia. It is hard to understand why Mr. Biden’s illegal immigration program would favor Venezuela given the violence some of its immigrants commit against American citizens.

Supposedly, these special immigrants have been paying for their own airfare. But we can’t see the manifests. We don’t know how much they paid. We don’t know what it cost to simply process 320,000 people. We have no information how many have ended up on welfare rolls – or how many have committed crimes. The secret Biden illegal immigration program simply says “trust us.”

Meanwhile, the costs of Mr. Biden’s larger illegal immigration efforts are crushing city and state budgets. Just listen to the mayors of New York, Chicago, Boston, and elsewhere. You’ll get a sense of how much illegal immigrants are now directly costing Americans. Look at the overflow in doctors’ offices and hospitals as illegal immigrants stress the system. Look at the rising crime rate and the costs to victims and taxpayers.

With all this going wrong, Mr. Biden is running a secret government, with secret programs. He is running up human and financial costs among Americans and threatening to fatally undermine the entire American system.

As a former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, told the National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat:

“It’s unconscionable but this is the shell game we’ve been talking about. This is what they’ve done, this administration. They’ve made a deal with migrants from all over the world. They said, if you were framed from illegally entering along the southern border in between the ports of entry, what we’ll do is we’ll let you fill out a couple of lines of paperwork online and we’ll let you fly into 43 different airports in the United States who will process and release you. So, it’s absolutely to cover up bad political optics.”

Elon Musk joined in the outcry against the flood of illegal immigrants. He argued on X that “the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.” Mr. Musk went on to assert that it is “just a matter of time” before America faces another terrorist attack of that magnitude.

“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. This is why groups on the far-left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote,” Mr. Musk concluded.

Until I learned of the scale of Mr. Biden’s secret program, I thought the open border policy was just a matter of weird leftwing ideology. Now, I’m convinced the sheer intensity of trying to bring illegal immigrants into the United States requires serious scrutiny. Musk’s concerns (and many others’) should be thoroughly examined and protected against by anyone who is concerned about election integrity.

Though 36 states have laws requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls, 14 states — including New York, California, and Washington, D.C. — don’t require any form of documentation to vote.

Of course, we are supposed to trust the Democrats in charge of those places that millions of illegal immigrants will not vote (even if we do not know who they are or have any method of determining their eligibility).

This may be the Democrats’ final resource if Mr. Biden simply proves unelectable among legal Americans.

It is something we must take seriously – and if necessary, work to prevent.