You’re ‘Gambling With WWIII’: Trump, Vance Send Zelensky Packing After Brutal Oval Office Takedown

President Trump canceled a joint press conference and sent Ukraine’s President Zelensky home after a heated Oval Office confrontation in which Mr. Trump and Vice President Vance, in front of the press, scolded Mr. Zelensky for ingratitude and unwillingness to make sufficient concessions to end the war.

During the Oval Office confrontation, the American president told the Ukrainian leader to “make a deal” with Russia to end the war or “we’re out.” After the meeting, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Mr. Zelensky “disrespected” the Oval Office and that “he can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Mr. Zelensky was at the White House on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine and hopefully win some security guarantees from America. However, if world leaders were hoping the meeting would feature a productive conversation that would put to rest concerns about America’s commitment to Ukraine, they likely got just the opposite of their wishes after a shouting match broke out during a press availability before the actual meeting was supposed to take place.

In a sign of just how much damage the meeting may have done to America’s relationship with Ukraine, Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social that Mr. Zelensky “disresepcted” America and “can come back when he is ready for peace.”

A White House spokesperson told CNN that a planned joint conference for Friday afternoon was also canceled after the disastrous meeting.

Tensions started to flare during the meeting when Vice President Vance was speaking about “diplomacy that will end the destruction of your country.” Mr. Zelensky disagreed with him, which is when the gloves came off for the American leaders as Mr. Vance shot back, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media… You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

After a back-and-forth between Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Vance, Mr. Trump got involved after the Ukrainian leader suggested America would “feel” the pain of war in the future.

“You don’t know that,” Mr. Trump shot back. “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel! We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel because you’re in no position to dictate that. Remember this here, you’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel.”

As his voice grew louder, Mr. Trump told the Ukrainian president he is “not in a very good position” and that he “doesn’t have the cards” to make demands.

“With us, you start having cards,” he said. “You’re gambling with the lives of World War III…And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country that’s backed you far more than a lot said they should have.”

Another point of contention broke out when Mr. Vance grilled Mr. Zelensky for not expressing a sufficient amount of gratitude for America’s support.

At one point, a reporter asked Mr. Trump what would happen if President Putin violated a ceasefire.

“What if a bomb drops on your head right now?” Trump said as he moved his hands back and forth quickly in an apparent sign of exasperation.

He then went on to criticize President Obama and President Biden for their Ukraine policies and told Mr. Zelensky, “You either make a deal or we’re out…You’re not acting thankful. That’s not a nice thing, I’ll be honest. That’s not a nice thing. This is going to be great television.”

As questions swirled about whether they could patch up their relationship, Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion.”

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he said.

It was not immediately clear if the contentious meeting would derail a plan to minerals deal that Mr. Trump had sought from Ukraine.