The New York Sun

Join
National

Zelensky To Deliver Wartime Address to Congress

Zelensky will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate via livestream.

President Zelensky addresses British lawmakers in the House of Commons March 8, 2022. Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP, file
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — President Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Mr. Zelensky will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced. The event will be livestreamed for the public.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said Speaker Pelosi and the Senate majority leader, Charles Schumer, in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression,” the leaders said. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

Mr. Zelensky spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use