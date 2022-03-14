Zelensky To Deliver Wartime Address to Congress

Zelensky will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate via livestream.

WASHINGTON — President Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Mr. Zelensky will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced. The event will be livestreamed for the public.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said Speaker Pelosi and the Senate majority leader, Charles Schumer, in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression,” the leaders said. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

Mr. Zelensky spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.