Zohran Mamdani Tries To Weasel His Way Out of Vow To Defund the Police

New York City is the financial capital of the world, and if he’s elected mayor, he will destroy this city.

Almost from the moment Mamdani the Commie started speaking at his press conference, the stock market started cratering down almost 400 points.

Nobody cared what the Fed head, Jay Powell, was saying — because there was no new news.

His board is in rebellion, but he stubbornly refuses to lower the Fed target rate.

No, it was Mr. Mamdani who tanked the market.

Because New York City is still the financial capital of the world.

And if he’s elected mayor, he will destroy this city.

And no matter how much Mr. Mamdani tries to lie his way through his hatred of the New York Police Department, nobody believes any of it.

Let’s go back to his tweet last December 2024 — where he said: “As Mayor, I will disband the strategic response group, which has taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements and brutalized thousands of New Yorkers exercising their first amendment rights.”

He didn’t tweet this five years ago, or 10 years ago. It was seven months ago.

The SRG, for those who do not know, is the special operations division of the NYPD that mobilizes for emergency events — like shootings and bank robberies.

Exactly the sort of thing that happened Monday night in the dreadful, senseless, tragic shootings that left four dead, including an NYPD officer.

Mr. Mamdani says he was “heartbroken” over the “horrific” shooting.

Yet he was not so heartbroken to say that he would retain and even expand the Special Operations division of the NYPD that is designed exactly to try to prevent the recent horrible killings.

Mr. Mamdani, at his press conference today, doubled down on disbanding the SRG.

He’s doing this not to protect New Yorkers in emergency situations or prevent horror shows like the one we experienced Monday night.

He’s doing that because he worries the SRG is often tapped to respond to protesters and other civil disturbances.

But at today’s news conference, Mr. Mamdani tried to walk back his whole defund the police platform.

Of course he did, after Monday’s awful massacre.

By the way, the SRG was among the first at the scene Monday night as they stormed into the building to ensure the shooter had been contained.

No matter how much Mr. Mamdani is trying to lie his way out of his anti-cop “defund the police” mayoral campaign, the reality is a long paper trail of anti-cop statements.

Back on June 8, 2020, while running for the New York state assembly, he wrote: “We want to defund the police.”

He added: “We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundtheNYPD.”

In November of that year he posted that “queer liberation means defund the police.”

In December of that year, he demanded that the department be “dismantled.”

Later he wrote: “there is no negotiating with an institution this wicked and corrupt.”

As the New York Post’s Mike Goodwin has pointed out, Mr. Mamdani believes cops create violence — not criminals.

At today’s press conference, he tried to make the case that the murders of four New Yorkers was a problem of gun violence — not criminal violence.

Surely, as more is known about the policies of Mamdani the Commie — his antisemitism, his hatred of Israel, defunding the police, rent controls, city-run grocery stores, free lunches for everyone, higher taxes for wealthy white taxpayers — as people get to know more and more about Mr. Mamdani, they will decide to reject him and save New York.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.