Benjamin Ryan is an independent health and science reporter who also…
Two plaintiffs are suing two of the most prominent doctors in the pediatric gender-transition field, as well as the highly influential American Academy of Pediatrics.
© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.