JILL COLVIN

Trump’s campaign and his allies have long hoped an indictment would serve as a rallying cry for his supporters, angering his base, drawing small dollar donations, and forcing potential rivals into the awkward position of having to defend him — or risk their wrath.
The rally comes as Trump has berated prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in American history to face criminal charges.
Allies believe the indictment at New York will benefit the former president in the short term by energizing his base in a competitive Republican primary, and would provide another boost later on if it ultimately fails to yield a conviction.
