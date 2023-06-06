Pence Sets 2024 Presidential Bid in Challenge to Trump

The former vice president will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event at Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.

Vice President Pence filed paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Mr. Pence fleeing for his life.

Mr. Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event at Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans. He made his candidacy official Monday with the Federal Election Commission.

While Mr. Trump is leading the early fight for the nomination, with Governor DeSantis polling consistently in second, Pence supporters see a lane for a reliable conservative who espouses many of the previous administration’s policies but without the constant tumult.

While he frequently lauds the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration,” a Pence nomination in many ways would be a return to positions long associated with the Republican establishment but abandoned as Mr. Trump reshaped the party in his image. Mr. Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the party, and advisers see him as the only traditional, Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Mr. Pence supports a national ban on the procedure and has campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools. He has argued that changes to Social Security and Medicare, like raising the age for qualification, should be on the table to keep the programs solvent — which Messrs. Trump and DeSantis have opposed — and criticized Mr. DeSantis for his escalating feud with Disney. He also has said the U.S. should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, while admonishing “Putin apologists” in the party unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader.

Mr. Pence, who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order,” has spent months laying the groundwork for an expected run, holding events in early voting states like Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, visiting churches, delivering policy speeches, and courting donors.

Mr. Pence’s team sees Iowa and its evangelical Christian voters as critical to his potential path to victory. Advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively in the state, hitting every one of its 99 counties before its first-in-the-nation caucuses next year.

The campaign is expected to lean heavily on town halls and retail stops aimed at reintroducing Mr. Pence to voters who only know him from his time as Mr. Trump’s second-in-command. Mr. Pence served for more than a decade in Congress and as Indiana’s governor before he was tapped as Mr. Trump’s running mate in 2016.

Mr. Pence joins a crowded Republican field that also includes a former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley; Senator Scott of South Carolina, a tech entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, and a former Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson. Governor Christie plans to launch his own campaign Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, and North Dakota’s governor, Doug Burgum, will announce his bid Wednesday at Fargo.

Only six former U.S. vice presidents have been elected to the White House, including President Biden, who is running for a second term.

