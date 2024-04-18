The judge has yet to seat all the alternate jurors needed for opening statements to begin.

Twelve jurors were officially seated in President Trump’s hush-money trial on Thursday at Manhattan. Once all alternate jurors are selected, the opening arguments can begin.

“We have our jury,” the New York State Supreme Court judge, Juan Merchan, told the court on Thursday afternoon, after he swore in seven more jurors and filled the twelve chairs in the jury box. He also swore in two alternate jurors of the six he needs.

President Trump gestures as he walks out during a recess in his criminal trial. Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

Mr. Trump told court reporters after he left the courtroom, “I’m supposed to be in New Hampshire, I’m supposed to be in Georgia, I’m supposed to be in North Carolina, South Carolina. I’m supposed to be in a lot of different places campaigning, but I’ve been here all day on a trial that really is a very unfair trial.”

He showed reporters various media stories that quoted legal experts saying, as he put it, that “this is not a case, the case is ridiculous.

President Trump sits at the defense table during his criminal trial. Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images

“It’s a whopping outrage,” Mr. Trump added. “The whole world is watching this hoax.”

Mr. Trump also complained about the temperature inside the courtroom. “I’m sitting here for days now, from morning till night, in that freezing room, freezing. Everybody was freezing in there.”

Judge Juan Merchan poses for a picture in his chambers in New York, Thursday, March 14, 2024. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Mr. Bragg has charged Mr. Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal information from voters during the 2016 election. Mr. Bragg alleges that Mr. Trump directed his former personal lawyer and current nemesis, Michael Cohen, to pay an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 in hush money to keep her from publicizing a sexual encounter she claims she had with Mr. Trump in 2006 during a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

When Mr. Trump, now president of the United States, repaid his debt to Cohen, the district attorney says, he covered the payments up as legal expenses. Mr. Trump has pleaded innocent to all charges and denies ever having had sex with Ms. Clifford.

The adult film performer Stormy Daniels alleges she had a one night stand with President Trump in 2006 at Lake Tahoe. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the morning, Judge Merchan unseated two of the seven jurors he had sworn on Tuesday. One woman asked to be excused, expressing concerns she had been publicly identified. She said she had friends, colleagues and family who told her she had been identified as a potential juror. The judge dismissed her immediately and directed the press not to mention physical appearances that could possibly identify jurors. “We just lost what would have been a good juror for the case,” Judge Merchan said.

The other seated juror that he dismissed was a man who on Tuesday had told the court that he found Mr. Trump to be “fascinating and mysterious”, and that when Mr. Trump “walks into a room”, he “sets people off one way or the other”. But prosecutors informed the judge that the juror appeared to have been arrested in the 1990s for tearing down right-wing political advertisements. The judge had asked the juror questions regarding previous arrests, and it turned out that he had lied.

Communications aide to President Trump Natalie Harp (R), Mr. Trump’s Deputy Communications chief Margo Martin (L) and Trump advisor Jason Miller (C) return from lunch break as the former president attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images

The judge plans to finish selecting the remaining four alternate jurors tomorrow. If he is able to find four more jurors, he will hold what is known as a “Sandoval hearing,” which will determine the questions prosecutors could ask Mr. Trump if he chooses to testify.