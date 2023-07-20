MARIE POHL

The ruling finds that the president is a ‘federal officer,’ but that payments to Michael Cohen were not ‘official acts.’
A show at Gagosian displays a master capturing the zeitgeist.
‘There is no relationship to any official act,’ Judge Alvin Hellerstein says in respect of hush money payments to a porn star.
