When Apple first introduced MagSafe, it seemed like a gimmick. Why do you need special cases to use wireless charging? What was the benefit over regular Qi wireless charging?

The reality, however, is that MagSafe is one of the most enjoyable and useful features available on a phone. Being able to wirelessly charge through a puck without plugging into a port feels fantastic, and a wide ecosystem of accessories has grown around it.

Although there is an endless selection to choose from, I want to highlight a stand, a case, and a charger that I’ve particularly loved using over the past year with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Kuxiu Wireless Power Bank

Kuxiu Battery Bank. Courtesy of Kuxiu

Power banks are a must-buy accessory for phones. Whether you’re on vacation or out for the day, you want to ensure that you have power available to recharge your phone for any emergency or convenience. In the past, this would be a big battery that you’d pop in your bag and connect to a cable. However, with MagSafe, there’s a whole range of battery banks that attach magnetically to the back of your phone, charging through wireless induction. There are some good ones, but the best is Kuxiu’s S2 — the first semi-solid-state battery bank on the market. The advantages here are threefold: it charges faster than other battery banks, has a slimmer chassis than its competitors, and lasts much longer, cycling 1,000 times before its battery life starts degrading. It is more expensive, at $140, but it comes with a 5,000mAh battery, charges your phone at 15W, and features a premium aluminum construction in either black or standard metal. It also features a low current mode for charging devices such as earbuds. They’re also currently on discount for $50.

Nomad Phone Case

There are an infinite number of iPhone cases on the market; however, none can produce the combination of quality and functionality that I have found better than Nomad’s Modern Leather Case. Made from Horween Leather, a premium hand-tanned leather from Chicago, it comes in either brown or black and pairs the leather with a durable TPU bumper around the edge. It’s a classic, stylish design that is neither too thick nor too thin, yet durable and provides good protection. The leather is tough, the groove along the side makes it easy to hold, and the power button is satisfying — actually more enjoyable to click than the default iPhone buttons. And all their cases include MagSafe compatibility, so it’s easy to slap onto your charger when you’re done for the day.

Bionic Desk Charger

Bionic Wireless Charger. Courtesy of Bionic

Given Apple’s emphasis on creating a cohesive aesthetic and focus on material quality and style, it’s always surprised me that they haven’t made a MagSafe desk stand that matches the look of their MacBooks. Thankfully, French brand Bionic has stepped in with its aluminum charging stand. You insert a MagSafe puck, which adheres to it, and the whole stand is made of solid anodized aluminum in either silver or space gray. It’s not cheap, but it feels great, is weighted, and doesn’t fall over. It’s at a useful 20-degree angle and instantly supports standby mode, making it perfect for either desk use or as a bedside stand. Additionally, since it utilizes the default charger, if anything were to break, you can easily replace it without compromising the entire device. It’s a piece of metal that holds it, and that’s all that you want.