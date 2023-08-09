The New York Sun

ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

London, United Kingdom
Ross Anderson is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Mr. Anderson is a culture, technology, and fashion writer, and Life Editor for…

ROSS ANDERSON

Latest Articles

Culture

Lizzo’s Plus-Sized Lawsuit Scandal and the Problem With Celebrities as Symbols

When the myth and message are more important than the music, inconvenient truths can ruin everything.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Culture

You’re Wrong About the Best Sneakers of the Year — So Far

Fashion publications are thinking about what makes a ‘best sneaker’ all wrong — and missing out on the real gems.

Culture

The Greatest Car in the World Is Back

The Toyota Land Cruiser is back in America, and it’s better than ever.

Toyota
Culture

Blok Shows That Children’s Watches Don’t Have To Be Toys

They’re premium — but they’re worth it.

Blok Watches
Culture

From Nothing To Something

The Nothing Phone (2) is a premium, special phone — without the flagship price.

Nothing Technology Limited
Culture

The Ugly Sweaters That Make You Invisible to Face Recognition Technology

Fashion fighting facial recognition, one $400 sweater at a time.

Cap_able
