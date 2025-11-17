MTM Takes the Audi RS6 To Absurd New Levels

The German tuner’s extreme RS6 proves that even perfection can be pushed too far — but hints at what a balanced version could achieve.

The Audi RS6 is one of the most impressive cars on the market. It’s surprising that, not only has it not been pulled from sale, but it’s received a second generation. It’s the rare enthusiast car that meets all the needs of the car enthusiast — a fast, powerful, and stylish wagon that is also a commercial success. And it makes sense. Compared to a high-end SUV, the RS6 is faster, more comfortable, and also more spacious.

MTM Audi RS6 Pangaea GT. Courtesy of MTM

Nobody has ever looked at the current generation RS6 and thought, “I would buy one, but it just doesn’t have enough horsepower.” Before electric cars made all horsepower figures arbitrary — a sub-$100,000 Tesla can beat a $2,000,000 Bugatti to 60 miles an hour — a wagon with 621 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque would be viewed as a ridiculous figure.

MTM Audi RS6 Pangaea GT. Courtesy of MTM

However, the people at the German wagon tuning legends MTM disagreed, as they have just unveiled a new version of the RS6 that turns the volume up. Named the Pangaea GT, the wagon comes with a custom racing interior, new custom lightweight carbon fiber body — with aggressive splitters, scoops, grills, skirts, and flared arches that look like a DTM racer modified in Need for Speed — and will be limited to just 25 editions, at an unspecified price. The engine produces 1,100 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. You can hit 60 miles an hour from a dead stop in 2.6 seconds.

It’s a bit of a pointless exercise — overcharging and overworking an already great car — but one can imagine a toned-down version of this that would work well. Bugatti power in a wagon is absurd, and the bodywork and interior cross the line from dramatic, Liberty Walk-esque drama into pure bad taste. But meet halfway on both — say, 800 horsepower and flared arches. That combination could deliver the closest thing to a modern DTM racer available for sale.