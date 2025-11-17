PlayStation Is Making an Average Gaming Monitor

Sony’s new 27″ QHD gaming monitor is designed for the best desktop PS5 play, but it will have tough competition.

Most people play PlayStation on a TV, but, seemingly wanting to own every screen in the PlayStation enthusiast’s life, Sony has now announced a new 27-inch gaming monitor designed for desktop PlayStation 5 gaming. It will come to America in 2026 — missing the Christmas window — and it’s sort of surprising that they’re bothering.

For the core specifications, the monitor features a Quad High Definition IPS display with 2,560 by 1,440 resolution, and refresh rates up to 120Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. It comes with HDR, but that will look terrible. Additionally, although it can reach 240Hz when connected to a PC, that’s not its primary purpose. More importantly for the PlayStation enthusiast, it includes a built-in charging hook for DualSense controllers.

These are unremarkable specs, and the rest of the core figures are no more impressive. It includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port compatible with PlayStation Link adapters, built-in stereo speakers — which will sound terrible — and a 3.5-millimeter audio output. It also features a VESA mount, allowing users to attach it to a third-party arm. Given that the overall design is not particularly ambitious or interesting, there’s no harm in doing so.

The biggest problem with it is that the customer for a PlayStation monitor is undoubtedly interested in the best experience of PlayStation, with the best look for their games, and is happy to pay Sony’s premium to get that.

But most premium gaming monitors now utilize OLED panels — which offer deeper blacks and higher contrast ratios — making this only competitive if it’s under $350, which it won’t be. And that would still put it toward the top of the IPS gaming monitor market. The Acer Nitro XV272U — a 27-inch IPS gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and a 300Hz refresh rate — can be found for around $220. Budget options with similar specs to the PlayStation monitor are available for around $150.

PlayStation Monitor. Courtesy of Sony

The ultimate PlayStation customer will buy it. But I don’t really understand why anyone else would. Sony doesn’t even seem to care that much about this, given that they’ve only released three official pictures of it, and the main one is cut off at the top.